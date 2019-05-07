Prince Charles to open bed-and-breakfast in Scotland

The Granary Lodge at the Castle of Mey is set to be converted into a bed-and-breakfast. — AFP pic

GLASGOW, May 7 — As all of Britain is waiting with bated breath for the new royal baby's arrival, Prince Charles is busy putting the finishing touches on Granary Lodge, his bed-and-breakfast with a view of Scotland's Castle of Mey.

Prince Charles can now add hotelier to his CV.

The future King of England has been busy renovating Granary Lodge, on the grounds of Castle of Mey, in the Northern Scotland town of Caithness. The property was originally owned by his grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she turned it over to the Crown. The elder Queen Elizabeth had fallen in love with the vast residence in 1952, and proceeded to restore it to its former glory. With the castle officially owned by the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, visitors are only allowed when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are away.

This is set to change as a lucky few will be given the chance to stay and experience the Granary Lodge's cosy Victorian ambiance. Ten rooms, including two suites, are available, from the King Double all the way to the Super King Suite. Prices start at £145 (RM787) a night for a room (about €170), and can go up to £195 for a suite (about €258).

For breakfast, guests will be treated to local products, including gluten-free options.

The profits from reservations will not benefit Prince Charles, but will go to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, which maintains the property and welcomes tourists. — AFP-Relaxnews