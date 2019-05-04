Prada Cruise 2020: Making space for minimalism

The Prada Cruise 2020 fashion show in New York. — Picture courtesy of Prada/Instagram

NEW YORK, May 4 — After Dior’s show in Marrakech, it was Prada’s turn to highlight its Cruise 2020 collection. The Italian fashion house chose The Piano Factory in New York as the location to unveil a mainly minimalist, simple collection, with pieces inspired by sportswear, menswear, and past decades.

Prada set the tone for its New York show with the first models out on the catwalk. Simplicity was the order of the day, with the appearance of the first model (Kyla Ramsey) wearing a black double-breasted coat accessorised with a whimsical scarf in red and white. On her feet, she wore — like most of the models — relatively thin high-tops with thick, multi-colored socks. She was followed by models wearing a series of loose tops with subtle embroidery worn with equally loose skirts or shorts.

The Prada Cruise 2020 collection is simple, rather than sober — a kind of back to basics, which was conveyed through dark or pastel hues, functional or sportswear-inspired pieces, and the cuts of the jackets, skirts, coats and long shirts. The collection is punctuated with checks and stripes, with the two often combined, as well as a calico print.

When it came to models, Prada, as always, put on a great show, calling on some of the most popular models of the moment. Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid were among the stars at this Cruise 2020 show, which also included Mica Argañaraz, Lineisy Montero, Lexi Boling, Kiki Willems, Freja Beha Erichsen, Adut Akech, and Binx Walton. — AFP-Relaxnews