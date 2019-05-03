Why ‘Orgasm Shot’ is gaining popularity among women: Here’s what a Malaysian expert has to say

O-Shot is a non-invasive procedure to promote sensitivity in the vaginal canal and help women to achieve better sexual arousal. — Picture from pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Ever wondered if you could increase your sexual arousal with an injection?

Apparently it is possible, by way of a relatively new treatment called O-Shot, that is used to promote sensitivity in the vaginal canal and helps achieve better orgasm.

According to consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Datuk Dr Nor Ashikin Mokhtar, the O-Shot procedure, which is also known as Orgasm Shot, is a specific way of using growth factors to rejuvenate the vagina and also help reduce stress incontinence.

She highlighted that O-Shot may be one of the best choices to treat women who opt to revitalise their sex life with an effective and non-invasive option.

If you wonder how it’s done, Dr Nor Ashikin said the procedure involves taking blood from the patient, just as during a regular blood test.

“The patient’s blood will then be centrifuged in a special container to separate the red blood cells and plated-enriched plasma (PRP), which looks like a golden liquid,” she added.

“We will then inject the PRP directly into the patient’s clitoris and vaginal wall to help increase sexual satisfaction.”

She added that the substance is full of the growth factors used naturally in the body for healing, and when it is injected into clitoris, it will simulate stem cells to multiply and grow new, younger tissue.

“The PRP encourages the growth of new cells, blood vessels and nerve cells, which will improve sensitivity and sexual responses,” she added.

Dr Nor Ashikin said the non-invasive procedure comes with many benefits including greater arousal from clitoral stimulation, tighter introitus (vaginal opening), stronger and more frequent orgasms, increased sexual desire as well as smoother skin of the vulva.

“It will also help decrease urinary incontinence, reduce pain for those with painful intercourse and increase natural lubrication,” she added.

Apart from improving sexual function and desire, Dr Nor Ashikin said the treatment is also a confidence builder, helping women to feel more desirable.

Although the injection doesn’t last forever, Dr Nor Ashikin said the procedure is usually done once to boost sensitivity and sexual satisfaction for up to 18 months.

However, she said there is no limit to the number of times a woman can go for the procedure.

“Orgasmic disorder occurs naturally with aging, hence, the treatment is used to jump start women’s sexual desire, but then once the body is optimised with hormones, it will start to function normally,” she added.

Dr Nor Ashikin also highlighted that the procedure does not come with any downtime and there are currently no known side effects as the substance used for the treatment is extracted from the patient’s own blood.