Health experts: Stop taking antibiotics unnecessarily, harmful in long run

Health Ministry deputy director-general of health Datuk Dr Christopher Lee speaking at the 'War Against Superbugs' survey results sharing session at Aloft Hotel in KL Sentral. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysians who treat antibiotics as the “go-to” treatment for illnesses may be causing themselves more harm in the future.

Health professionals are sounding the alarm on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) after a recent survey showed that the average Malaysian was not aware of responsible antibiotic use, an oversight that can lead to lethal results.

AMR happens when microbes become resistant to drugs that could previously treat it, giving rise to “superbugs” which may require more potent medicine to be dealt with.

Not only will it be more expensive for the patient, but the treatment for superbugs can have a hefty number of side effects as well.

Out of 704 survey respondents, 14 per cent of those surveyed think it’s okay to share antibiotics with their family and friends, while one in every three Malaysians have the misconception that antibiotics can be used to fight viral infections such as the common cold or the flu.

An overwhelming 86 per cent of respondents also do not actually understand how AMR occurs.

In Malaysia, a growing number of bacteria now have a higher resistance rate against antibiotics and there’s currently a 61 per cent chance that a prescribed antibiotic may be ineffective in patients receiving treatment.

The phenomenon currently accounts for 700,000 deaths annually worldwide and the World Health Organization (WHO) expects that number to surge to 10,000,000 by 2050.

Health Ministry deputy director-general of health (research and technical support) Datuk Dr Christopher Lee urged the public to take immediate action and educate themselves on proper antibiotic use to prevent a major health crisis in the future.

“At the end of the day, some of our relatives might have to go through an infection that we do not have an effective antibiotic for.

“By the time that happens to us, the lesson will be a very painful and difficult one.

“We still have time to do something about it, but doctors can’t fix it on their own, neither can pharmacists or the community or the government. We all need to do it collectively,” he said at a recent sharing session with the media.

The collective effort to combat AMR requires cooperation from all parties including patients, doctors, pharmacists, and the agriculture industry when it comes to being more prudent with the use of antibiotics.

Some of the everyday practices one can do to prevent the spread of AMR is to not take antibiotics unless prescribed by a doctor, in which case it must be taken and finished according to instructions.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Mohamed Namazie Ibrahim explaining the importance of rational antibiotic prescribing. — Picture courtesy of Pfizer

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Mohamed Namazie Ibrahim added that a major concern was when patients see antibiotics as the ultimate go-to whenever they’re feeling under the weather, leading them to pressure their doctor into giving them a prescription.

“Patients often demand antibiotics from their doctors thinking that it’s good for them,” he said.

“It then becomes a very difficult choice for GPs to make, especially for those in the private healthcare sector.”

To remedy this, patients should instead ask their doctor if they actually need an antibiotic and if there are any alternative treatments they can consider.

Empowering patients with the right knowledge is key to quashing the rise of superbugs by allowing them to make informed decisions when it comes to their medication.

Even simple hygiene etiquette — like washing one’s hands and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing — can help stop the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Pharmacists also play important roles in mitigating AMR by making sure they do not sell antibiotics to a patient without a prescription, as well as suggesting medicines for symptomatic relief such as lozenges for a sore throat in place of antibiotics.

Keeping up to date with vaccines also reduces an individual’s risk of catching an infection that needs to be treated with an antimicrobial.

(From left) Dr Mohamed Namazie Ibrahim, Datuk Dr Christopher Lee, MPS president Amrahi Buang, MSIDC secretary Associate Professor Syafinaz Amin Nordin and Pfizer country manager Peggy Fung at the event. — Picture courtesy of Pfizer

The survey was led by a coalition consisting of the Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy (MSIDC), the MMA, and the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) with the support of Pfizer under the “War Against Superbugs” campaign.

Pfizer will be working hand-in-hand with various organisations to address AMR by educating health professionals and the general public on responsible antibiotic use.

The coalition also hopes to push the agriculture industry to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry and minimise its impact on human health and the environment.