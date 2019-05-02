Badminton icon Lee Chong Wei writes emotional social media tribute to wife on her birthday

PETALING JAYA, May 2 — Labour Day, May 1, is a special day for most people as it’s a day off from work, but for Datuk Lee Chong Wei, it is a more joyous occasion.
It is also his wife’s birthday.
Datin Wong Mew Choo celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, but she may not have expected her husband of seven years to upload such a heartfelt post onto Instagram which featured the pair lovingly embracing each other in front of a birthday cake.
Today is 1st of May . Labour Day and also the birthday of the most important person in my life . Poor her , non stop working for my family , even on Labour Day .. Ever since I met her during our teenage years , I knew I met the most beautiful girl in my life . Little I knew she had the most beautiful heart as well . Many said its lucky to be Lee Chong Wei’s missus . But let me get it straight , it’s due to her that Lee Chong Wei is who he is today . I owe her so much . She was there for me when I was a nobody . She inspired me to work harder . She carried me during my darkest hours due to illness . And she gave me the two little precious naughty rascals , Kingston and Terrance . Lucky me , isn’t it . Happy birthday , my lovely Wife . I promise you I won’t leave you so early yet . Let’s grow old together and celebrate many many more birthday of yours .... oh ya , with that two monkeys ... haha. ♥️ Love you 3000x #loveyou3000times 五一劳动节快乐 今天是劳动节，但妙珠却365天全年无休。 很多人说当李宗伟的女人真幸福，但我必须告诉你，这些年我亏欠她太多。 当我默默无闻，她在我身后默默守候；当我站在奖台上，在电视机前的她比我还开心；当我陷入人生低谷，她牵着我的手不离不弃；为了这个家，她付出了青春和自己，还生了两个小淘气；能娶到她，才是我这辈子大的福气。 老婆，谢谢你出现在我生命里，生日快乐，爱你 3000次:)
In the post, Lee professed how influential his wife, a former national badminton player, was to him saying that she was “the most important person” in his life.
Lee added that “ever since I met her during our teenage years, I knew I met the most beautiful girl in my life”.
Now if that does not make you go “aww”, then I’m not sure what will.
They have been married since late 2012, after the Summer Olympics in London where Lee won a silver medal.
Last year, Lee was diagnosed with nose cancer and was forced to stop playing the sport both he and his wife love.
He said that even in those dark moments during his battle with nose cancer when he was a “nobody”, his wife stood by him and “carried” him through that tough time.
Social media users from all over have been reacting to the post, pouring in comments of well wishes, love and respect for the duo.
Hundreds of comments on how “sweet” the two look together and just how happy people were to see them happy, really warms the heart.
Lee ended the post by saying that he would not leave his wife so soon (due to cancer) and that he hoped to grow old with her and spend many more birthdays together with her and their two sons, Kingston and Terrance.