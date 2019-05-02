Badminton icon Lee Chong Wei writes emotional social media tribute to wife on her birthday

Datuk Lee Chong Wei embracing his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo, as they pose for a birthday photo. — Screen capture via Instagram/leechongweiofficial

PETALING JAYA, May 2 — Labour Day, May 1, is a special day for most people as it’s a day off from work, but for Datuk Lee Chong Wei, it is a more joyous occasion.

It is also his wife’s birthday.

Datin Wong Mew Choo celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, but she may not have expected her husband of seven years to upload such a heartfelt post onto Instagram which featured the pair lovingly embracing each other in front of a birthday cake.

In the post, Lee professed how influential his wife, a former national badminton player, was to him saying that she was “the most important person” in his life.

Lee added that “ever since I met her during our teenage years, I knew I met the most beautiful girl in my life”.

Now if that does not make you go “aww”, then I’m not sure what will.

They have been married since late 2012, after the Summer Olympics in London where Lee won a silver medal.

Last year, Lee was diagnosed with nose cancer and was forced to stop playing the sport both he and his wife love.

He said that even in those dark moments during his battle with nose cancer when he was a “nobody”, his wife stood by him and “carried” him through that tough time.

Social media users from all over have been reacting to the post, pouring in comments of well wishes, love and respect for the duo.

Comments from followers and fans showing their love for Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Datin Wong Mew Choo. — Screen capture via Instagram/leechongweiofficial

Hundreds of comments on how “sweet” the two look together and just how happy people were to see them happy, really warms the heart.

Lee ended the post by saying that he would not leave his wife so soon (due to cancer) and that he hoped to grow old with her and spend many more birthdays together with her and their two sons, Kingston and Terrance.