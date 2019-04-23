Dr M’s granddaughter Ally Mukhriz dazzles in Khoon Hooi Raya fashion campaign

Ally Mukhriz, 23, wears a lace kebaya from Khoon Hooi’s made-to-order collection. — Picture from Instagram/Khoon Hooi

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — The granddaughter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Ally Mukhriz has been chosen as the face of Malaysian fashion designer Khoon Hooi’s Raya collection.

In the designer’s Bespoke Raya Collection 2019, the 23-year-old looks stunning in a series of creations from a jewel-toned Baju Kedah with embellished fruits to an elegant lace Kebaya paired with a light aqua skirt.

Ally, whose real name is Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, is the daughter of Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who is the third son of the current prime minister.

“So honoured to be a part of @khoonhooi_gold Raya 2019 campaign. Thank you so much for picking and trusting me with this wonderful collection,” she wrote on Instagram.

A Masters graduate of Imperial College London, Ally is a social media personality in her own right with 169,000 Instagram followers and has graced the covers of fashion magazines.

The social media manager at M&C Saatchi Malaysia also recently got engaged over the weekend.

For this year’s Raya collection, Khoon Hooi marries both the traditional and modern with a continuation of his Spring 2019 Havana Nights theme.

The vibrant collection boasts details such as palm trees, crystal chains, raffia tassels and brightly encrusted florals to adorn materials such as taffeta, Hojas and Amarillo brocades.

All 17 pieces from the collection are made-to-order, available now at the Khoon Hooi showroom at APW Bangsar.