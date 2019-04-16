Now at 86 LRT stations: Lockers for Malaysians to pick up their parcels

Ninja Van Malaysia’s country head Adzim Halim (left) and Prasarana’s group chief operating officer (strategy and transformation) Ang Yoke Kee demonstrating how the ‘Ninja Box’ works. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Worrying about missing a home delivery for your online purchases is about to become a thing of the past.

Malaysians can now choose to pick up their parcels at a dedicated “Ninja Box” at any RapidKL Light Rail Transit (LRT) station courtesy of a partnership between express logistics company Ninja Van and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

Eighty-six parcel lockers will be located at LRT stations from Puchong to Ampang and all the way to Gombak, making it the largest parcel locker network in the Klang Valley.

To use the service, simply choose to have your items sent to a “Ninja Box” of your choice when making a purchase online.

You will receive a QR code once your order is ready for collection and the code can then be scanned at the designated locker to retrieve the package.

With the lockers, Ninja Van hopes to decrease the number of missed deliveries and boost successful delivery attempts so customers can receive their parcels earlier at their own convenience.

It’s a fuss-free option for those who may not be at home to receive a delivery and prefer to pick up their package during their daily commute through the station.

Shoppers are also able to drop off any parcels they would like to return to sellers at the locker.

Ninja Van and Prasarana hope that their partnership will benefit commuters and encourage more people to use public transport. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Ninja Van’s country head (Malaysia) Adzim Halim said that teaming up with Prasarana would allow them to offer their services to a larger pool of consumers who regularly travel using the LRT.

“Our strategic partnership with RapidKL sees us join forces to offer millions of commuters greater convenience in sending and receiving parcels,” he said in a press release.

“At Ninja Van, technology and operational excellence are the bedrocks for enabling hassle-free delivery experiences and we’re excited to leverage our strengths in providing next-day deliveries with the launch of the ‘Ninja Box’ parcel locker network.”

Adzim was present at KL Sentral today for the project’s official launch where Prasarana’s group chief operating officer (strategy and transformation) Ang Yoke Kee was also in attendance.

Ang spoke about the company’s efforts to transform LRT stations from mere transit points to hubs that provide an array of services including parcel collection, convenience stores, and other amenities.

“Our collaboration with Ninja Van is another of our endless efforts to enhance convenience for commuters and help them in managing their daily needs, which in turn will woo more people to use public transport services especially the ones provided by Prasarana,” said Ang.

“It’s not just about getting you from point A to point B, it’s also about enriching your lifestyle and making it more convenient.”