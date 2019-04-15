Malay Mail

Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

White House Advisor Ivanka Trump (left) attends a meeting with women from the coffee industry during her visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 14, 2019. — Reuters pic
ADDIS ABABA, April 15 — Ivanka Trump began a four-day tour of Africa yesterday to promote a US$50 million (RM205.6 million) United States initiative aimed at encouraging women's employment in developing countries.

“Fundamentally we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it is a smart business,” White House adviser Trump said after drinking coffee and inhaling incense at a traditional Ethiopian ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025. President Donald Trump, Ivanka's father, has directed Usaid to allocate an initial US$50 million to the fund.

Ivanka Trump is due to take part in a World Bank policy summit and then visit Ivory Coast to promote female entrepreneurs in the country's cocoa industry. — Reuters

