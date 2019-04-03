Tommy Hilfiger revisits Coca-Cola collaboration

Tommy Jeans Coca Cola 2019 — Picture courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — Tommy Hilfiger is rebooting its vintage Coca-Cola collection.

The US fashion brand has unveiled ‘Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola’, a capsule collection spanning menswear and womenswear pieces launching globally on April 5.

The collection sees the brand’s namesake designer Hilfiger tap into his label’s archives, taking inspiration from an original fashion series he created featuring the drinks company’s logo back in 1986. The pieces have been tweaked to display a new logo fusing both the iconic Coca-Cola and Tommy Jeans symbols, and silhouettes have been updated for a modern aesthetic. However, the series, which spans t-shirts, sweaters, shorts and polo shirts, retains the all-American vibe of the original collection, riffing on a colour palette of royal blues, reds, whites and yellows.

“The Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola capsule collection celebrates an iconic milestone in Tommy Hilfiger’s history,” said Avery Baker, Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, in a statement. “The Coca-Cola collection that we launched in the ‘80s was bold, bright, and instantly recognizable. This re-edition builds on the originals, celebrating the optimistic and youthful spirit at the heart of both brands, while adding a modern street-style twist for the next generation.”

The brand has snapped up a diverse cast of faces, including India Graham, Tyvanni Ebuehi, Zong Meng, Kit Warrington, Jiahe Zhang and Désiré Mia, to front the collection’s new campaign, which was directed by the photography duo Meinke Klein.

The launch marks the latest in a string of high-profile collaborations for the Tommy Hilfiger brand, which has worked with supermodel Gigi Hadid, racing champion Lewis Hamilton and the singer and actress Zendaya on fashion collections over the past few years. — AFP-Relaxnews