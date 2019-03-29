Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson teases details about her new online class

NEW YORK, March 29 — Tracy Anderson has been building up the excitement for her new well-being programme on Instagram, which fans will be pleased to know finally launches today.
The celebrity trainer, who has used her Tracy Anderson Method workouts with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio among others, will launch The PER4MANCE Program this week after teasing details about it on Instagram over the last week.
Fans who sign up for the programme will be able to use Tracy’s at-home streaming service to learn how to start journaling, learn some of Tracy’s healthy recipes, receive information on weight management and have access to expert interviews.
The new programme will be delivered in a series of quarterly courses, the first being Starting At The Root. Those who can’t wait before the launch can also pre-register now. — AFP-Relaxnews
I am a teacher, and teachers love a clear curriculum. Each week in the Online Studio my students come to a class that is designed for their current ability level - inside a classroom where steps aren’t skipped, challenges are met, and every seat (or mat) is built on support and love. Like every good school, there is a coursework, and at Tracy Anderson, the major is YOU. The Online Studio contains new, weekly strategic muscular structure classes with me for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced levels. There you will also find breakdowns of every class with my most seasoned trainers in addition to a full cardio library. I am so proud to be expanding your coursework throughout the year with the launch of my PER4MANCE Program (P4P), designed to strengthen your health from the inside out. If you feel stuck in your ability to continue to show up for your workout, or even begin working out, then P4P is what you’ve been missing. It is the newest program within my at-home streaming services to get you started and keep you feeling supported. Within P4P you will soon find quarterly courses - everything from expert interviews, weight management recipes, insightful conversations and guidance to unlock your total health potential. Launching on March 29th, we will be Starting At The Root - a curriculum filled with the strategies to look back to move ahead in the most natural of ways. I can’t wait to take you there. This song Costume Party by the brilliant @laurenduski is the perfect game song for empowering yourself to find the emotional willpower to heal, feel, motivate, perform and honor your unique self. Being the most evolved versions of ourselves takes nurturing and self management. I'm grateful to be on this journey with you all. Link in bio for more information 💓