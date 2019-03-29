Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson teases details about her new online class

Tracy Anderson has been sharing details of her upcoming new fitness programme on Instagram. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 29 — Tracy Anderson has been building up the excitement for her new well-being programme on Instagram, which fans will be pleased to know finally launches today.

The celebrity trainer, who has used her Tracy Anderson Method workouts with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio among others, will launch The PER4MANCE Program this week after teasing details about it on Instagram over the last week.

Fans who sign up for the programme will be able to use Tracy’s at-home streaming service to learn how to start journaling, learn some of Tracy’s healthy recipes, receive information on weight management and have access to expert interviews.

The new programme will be delivered in a series of quarterly courses, the first being Starting At The Root. Those who can’t wait before the launch can also pre-register now. — AFP-Relaxnews