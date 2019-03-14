Burberry aims to curb plastic use by 2025

Looks from the Burberry 2019 Autumn/Winter show on February 17, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 14 — Burberry has pledged to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging by the year 2025.

The British fashion giant has proclaimed its plans to “reduce, eliminate and transition away from problematic and unnecessary packaging across our own branded plastic packaging portfolio, with a focus on single use plastics,” according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment report, which shines a spotlight on 150 major companies tackling the issue of plastic waste, including household giants such as L’Oréal and Walmart, as reported by WWD.

All of Burberry’s plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by the year 2025, the company has pledged.

As a first step, it has already eradicated the plastic lamination of its retail bags, removing approximately 20 tonnes of plastic from its production figures, and has stamped out poly bags used for garment covers, saving an additional approximate nine tonnes of plastic.

To deliver on its overall commitment, Burberry has set itself the goal of ensuring that retail bag rain covers are made from at least 30 per cent bioplastic and are compostable by the end of this year, in addition to launching a greener, compostable hanger option by the end of 2019.

It has also pledged to launch an eco-friendly compostable shroud and polybag by December, and is in the process of exploring a fully compostable and 100 per cent bio-based material to be used in its transit packaging items by the year 2025.

A hanger recycle programme will also be introduced to allow shoppers to return hangers that can then be repurposed.

Last July, Burberry hit the headlines when it emerged that it had burned unsold fashion and beauty products worth approximately US$37 million (RM 151.3 million) in order to protect itself from counterfeiting. — AFP-Relaxnews