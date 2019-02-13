Behati Prinsloo stars in 7 For All Mankind campaign

Behati Prinsloo stars in the new 7 For All Mankind campaign. — Picture from Instagram/7forallmankind

VERNON (California), Feb 13 — Denim specialist 7 For All Mankind has unveiled a first look at its spring 2019 campaign, fronted by internationally renowned model Behati Prinsloo. The model can be seen showing off several styles with a 1990s flavour from the new collection.

The Namibian model and philanthropist Prinsloo, married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, has been picked to front the spring 2019 campaign from the 7 For All Mankind brand.

Shot by fashion photographer Guy Aroch, the campaign features Prinsloo on a California beach, showing off several jeans styles from the new collection and is accompanied by the “#WEAREMANKIND” hashtag, now synonymous with the brand’s campaigns.

The Namibian model, who turns 30 in May, is notably known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Although less present on the runways and in photo shoots in recent years, Prinsloo recently modelled for Alexander Wang. — Relaxnews