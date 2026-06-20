KOTA KINABALU, June 20 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Sabah acted swiftly and proactively following a viral social media post alleging that squid sold at the Central Market here contained fish.

KPDN Sabah Director Shahril Nizam Shahidin said an enforcement team was immediately dispatched to the wet market to conduct inspections and obtain an explanation from the trader concerned.

He said the trader denied intentionally placing fish inside his squid to increase their weight.

“According to the trader, the fish and squid were caught together, and it is possible that the live fish entered the body cavity of the squid while they were still part of the catch before being marketed.

“In addition, squid naturally contains partially digested food from their habitat, which under certain circumstances may resemble the shape of an undigested fish,” he said, Friday.

Shahril was commenting on the issue that gained widespread social media attention after a user claimed to have discovered two fish inside each squid purchased at the Central Market, sparking a debate among netizens.

The Threads post, uploaded by user @Haiiiiyaa2025 together with photographs, alleged that two almost identical-sized basung fish were found inside the squid, raising suspicions that the seller had deliberately inserted them to increase the squid’s weight and earn a higher profit.

The Threads post, uploaded by user @Haiiiiyaa2025 together with photographs, alleged that two almost identical-sized basung fish were found inside the squid, raising suspicions that the seller had deliberately inserted them to increase the squid’s weight and earn a higher profit. — Picture via Threads

Shahril said further inspections found that the trader was fully compliant with all laws under KPDN’s jurisdiction.

He said the inspection also confirmed that price tags were clearly displayed for consumers, while the weighing scale used by the trader had a valid verification certificate and remained within the approved certification period.

Nevertheless, he said, KPDN advised the trader to conduct more thorough inspections of all seafood products before offering them for sale.

“This is important to ensure that products sold are in good condition, prevent confusion among consumers and enhance public confidence in fair trading practices.

“KPDN Sabah will continue to carry out regular monitoring and will not hesitate to take firm action if there is evidence of any violation of laws under the Ministry’s jurisdiction.

“We also encourage consumers to channel any complaints through KPDN’s official platforms so that appropriate enforcement action can be taken,” Shahril said. — Daily Express