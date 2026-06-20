SEBERANG PERAI, June 20 — Malaysia has secured a foothold in one of the world’s largest gas fields, with Turkmenistan granting Petronas the opportunity to lead development in two major blocks, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Anwar said the agreement was struck yesterday during his visit to Turkmenistan, following a series of high-level engagements in Russia.

“Yesterday we signed an agreement ... which would put Malaysia, through Petronas, in a position to develop one of the largest gas fields in the world,” Anwar told the crowd at the grand opening of the MKS Super Center Factory in Bandar Cassia Technology Park.

For Anwar, the deal was more than a commercial win, describing it as a diplomatic endorsement.

He noted that the decision by Turkmenistan’s leadership underscores the international community’s trust in Malaysia’s stability, unity, and technical expertise.

“It shows the confidence foreign countries have in us, the peace we have achieved, the unity of our people, the determination of companies such as Petronas, the perseverance of our professionals and our commitment to developing the country,” he said.

The breakthrough is the result of a long commitment, Anwar said. Petronas has operated in Turkmenistan for nearly three decades, and Anwar disclosed that he personally pushed for this expansion during the Turkmen President’s visit in December 2024.

This success, Anwar argued, stems from Malaysia’s strategic neutrality. By maintaining a balanced foreign policy that engages both the East and the West without compromising independence, Malaysia has secured economic opportunities that might otherwise remain unavailable.

Shifting his focus to the local economy, Anwar praised Penang’s trajectory, citing the state’s ability to attract high-value investments through efficient governance and a lean bureaucracy.

“We have grown beyond being merely a back-end industry. We are now seeing new initiatives and support from established international companies choosing to operate from Malaysia, particularly Penang,” he said.

While congratulating Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on the state’s results-driven administration, the Prime Minister issued a stern warning against complacency.

As Malaysia pivots toward artificial intelligence and semiconductors, Anwar insisted that the “old way” of doing business must end.

“You cannot talk about AI and semiconductors while maintaining the same ground rules and slow pace of approvals. Penang has shown that things can be done differently,” he said.

To sustain this momentum, Anwar called for a tighter synergy between universities and the private sector.

He argued that while education must remain rooted in human values, the workforce requires deeper specialisation to meet the rigorous demands of advanced global industries.

“Universities and industry must work in synergy. We need talent that can meet immediate industry standards while retaining the broader values that make us a humane society,” he said.