KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Malaysian diners are in for a treat as Midtown Brasserie’s inaugural Sajian Rantan & Serambi Arabia Buffet brings together “the soul of Malaysia with the heart of the Middle East.”

From February 19 to March 19, 2026, authentic Malaysian favourites will be served with celebrated Arabian delights, making for a feast that is ideal for corporate gatherings and festive family celebrations this Ramadan season.

Chef Jordan Mah, Midtown Brasserie’s head chef, invited Chef Hassan Ayub, a master of Malay banquet cuisine and Chef Muhammad Faiz, Midtown Brasserie’s Malay culinary expert to create a limited-time feast designed to celebrate shared joy and togetherness.

From left to right: Chef Muhammad Faiz, Chef Hassan Ayub and Chef Jordan Mah.

“This is a significant expansion of our regular buffet. It’s a distinct experience, placing a stronger emphasis on authentic Malay cuisine with a more extensive spread, greater variety, and exclusive dishes. Consider it our special treat for all our guests,” said Chef Mah.

A culinary philosophy forged from heritage

“This is dining as an event — a true celebration of flavour and fellowship,” said Chef Ayub. “We craft each menu with the belief that a great meal is a cornerstone of connection.

“Drawing from decades in five-star kitchens and the timeless wisdom of home cooking, we build every dish on a foundation of heritage recipes and extraordinary ingredients.”

Some of the highlights are Arabic Spiced Lamb Ouzi, marinated for two days and slow roasted and of course Rendang Daging, made using tender beef cheek.

Shawarma will be served at the Open Kitchen.

The buffet features over seven “live” and curated stations, offering nearly 100 distinct dishes.

Chef Ayub describes the dishes as “edible heirlooms, served with purpose” where every bite tells a story.

Apart from a spread of appetisers and vibrant salads, there will also be an authentic Arabic Mezza selection accompanied by premium imported nuts and dried fruits.

Specialty drinks include Janda Pulang, Bandung Gedik, Mangga Susu Abang Nas and Spice Masala Cola.

“My flavour compass points back to my mother’s kitchen in Johor,” said Chef Faiz, whose culinary journey spans the Middle East to his current role at Midtown Brasserie.

The Open Kitchen at Midtown Brasserie.

For this exceptional buffet, diners will have a chance to sample heirloom dishes like his mother’s Asam Pedas Ikan Pari and comforting Bubur Lembuk plus the Brasserie’s legendary Sup Daging.

“That soup is our star — a rich, complex ‘cocktail broth’ simmered for hours with premium meats and hand-pounded spices. It’s the taste of devotion. You have to taste it to believe it,” he added.

But make sure you save room for dessert as the chefs promise this will be a destination in itself, featuring a Turkish Delights boutique, an opulent cake gallery, and a variety of warm and chilled desserts.

There will also be a wonderful variety of mouth-watering desserts.

There will also be a “live” gelato and sorbet bar while the “live” Lempeng Pisang station offers banana pancakes served with grated coconut, banana and gula melaka syrup.

Pricing and booking details

Early bird pricing is RM148+ per person, valid for bookings made before Feb 15, 2026. Regular pricing is RM178+ per person from Feb 19–25 and March 12–19, and RM198+ per person from Feb 26–March 11.

Reservations can be made via email at [email protected] or by calling +603 3093 1234.