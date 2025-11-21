KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Many char siu fans mourned the retirement of Uncle Meng in June last year, which also coincided with the coffee shop he was located in going through a change of hands.

The 81-year-old has now come out of hiatus to open a stall in Taman Shamelin Perkasa’s Restoran New Gen with his son.

Last year, Uncle Meng retired but now he is back roasting the 'char siu.

Uncle Meng is also part of the family who used to operate Meng Kee Char Siew in Tengkat Tong Shin, which has now moved to Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

Under his skillful hands, the char siu melts in the mouth with its rendered fat and tender meat, enclosed within a wafer thin caramelised crust.

It’s not overly sticky nor sickly sweet like other char siu offerings.

Char siu' with the rendered fat and tender meat enclosed within a wafer thin caramelised crust.

As his oven is still new, it will take some time for his char siu to reach the level he wants but for many of his fans, they’re just glad to taste his char siu... a taste which they thought had vanished with his retirement.

Roast chicken is also available with juicy meat and there’s also roast pork done the old fashioned way, where it’s more meat with just a thin layer of fat but topped with a crunchy top.

Roast chicken and roast pork are also available.

For a portion of roast pork, roast chicken leg and a plate of char siu with rice, my bill came up to RM32.

As word got out, many fans were seen queueing up from 10am onwards, eager to taste back the char siu for lunch.

Approaching lunch time, the queue swells up for those who wish to take away the food.

When I joined the queue around 10am plus, it took me a while to realise that dine-in customers can just walk up to one side of the stall and place their orders.

You’re given a blue plastic cup as a sign of your order and their staff will deliver the food to your table inside the air-conditioned dining area.

Look for the stall outside the dining area and located almost at the back section.

For those who prefer to take-away, you will need to patiently queue for your turn.

Despite the rush to fulfil the orders, Uncle Meng’s son who is the one chopping the meat deals with the customers politely to keep the flow going smoothly.

Currently, there’s no fixed off days since they just reopened but that may change once things settle down.

The corner restaurant at Taman Shamelin Perkasa has a comfortable air-conditioned dining area.

Uncle Meng Grill & Roast Restoran New Gen

115, Lorong 1/91,

Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 10.30am till food is finished. Days off not fixed.

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

