PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Throughout my years of writing about food, I have come to realise it really goes beyond just the taste of the food.

Behind each bowl or dish that we’re served, there’s always a story, whether it’s happy or sad, as it represents someone’s life story.

Like this bowl of noodles — blanketed with nuggets of minced pork — served with a bowl of clear broth, fish balls and pork balls.

It looks ordinary.

In fact, it’s probably too simple, making me wonder if anyone would make a beeline to this stall to eat this, but somehow it’s become a bowl of noodles I really don’t mind driving back to my old neighbourhood to relish again.

In this crazy world where outlandish meals like overflowing bowls of curry mee jam packed with all kinds of ingredients go viral for its abundance rather than the taste of the curry, where does this bowl of noodles stand?

It took me sometime to figure out which stall served the noodles so use this as a reference point. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For this stall owner, a woman known as Chew, it’s her heritage, passed down from her parents who operated this stall about 50 years ago.

Back in the old days, this stall offered beef noodles with a minced meat topping.

It came with beef broth, where handmade beef tendon balls, soft tendons and tender beef accompanied the noodles.

Sadly, that skill for making those beef tendon balls was lost after the older generation passed away.

When the mad cow disease struck, the stall pivoted to cleverly tweak their recipe, serving pork with a similar seasoning as the topping and using chicken broth paired with commercially sourced fish balls and pork balls.

Each bowl is accompanied by this light broth (left) with fish balls and pork balls and the all-important homemade chilli sauce (right) with calamansi lime juice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Once operated by Chew and her sister, she is now on her own as her sibling has decided to hang up her apron.

She gallantly continues business in the morning at this coffee shop in PJ SS3.

I must admit I didn’t even know of this stall’s existence despite residing in SS3 as a child, until I read about it on social media.

Don’t knock her food despite its minimalist look.

My small bowl (RM8) with loh shue fun and those minced pork bites was demolished in no time; the empty bowl a sign of supreme satisfaction.

Chew spends time to drive flavour into her minced pork, slowly cooking it in a sauce until it’s a dark brown and tender.

‘Sang mee’ is the preferred choice for noodles with the regulars. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Try it with sang mee or egg noodles, a crowd favourite, as those al dente strands are a perfect pairing with the topping.

Drizzle that deep red homemade chilli sauce over your noodles for an added punch.

Its mellow spiciness has just a slight zing, thanks to calamansi lime juice versus those who use vinegar for a sharper piquancy.

One may think the broth is flavourless judging from its light look but don’t be fooled.

Previously using beef in their offerings, the stall pivoted to offer pork instead, tweaking the seasoning to suit their customers’ tastes. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Brewed from pork bones and chicken carcasses, it’s naturally sweetened making it a great pairing with the fish balls and pork balls.

These may not be home made but the pork ball isn’t overloaded with fillers and has a distinct meaty flavour.

Even the two types of fish balls are good with a slight bounce.

The big size for the noodles is RM9, which is an upgrade for the noodles of your choice rather than the topping.

Out of all the numerous coffee shops that dot this neighbourhood, this place tends to have sparse offerings and was famous for its chap fan for lunch but that stall owner has recently retired.

It’s right behind the super popular Sin Chew Chicken Rice at Restoran New Pom Pom.

This coffee shop was popular for its economy rice stall and is found just behind Restoran New Pom Pom. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Pork Noodle Stall

Restoran 33

2, Jalan SS3/35

Taman Universiti, Petaling Jaya

Open: 6.30am to 12pm. Closed on Sunday.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

