KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Famed fish ball noodle soup shop On Lee Noodle Soup from Hong Kong’s Shau Kei Wan will be hitting our shores by the end of June.

It will open at the Level 4 Connection of Pavilion KL, sandwiched between Arthur’s Storehouse and the yet-to-open Naughty Babe Dirty Duck, just one level below Dadi Cinema.

According to a write-up on its hoarding, the shop was started back in 1966 — as a humble dai pai dong opposite Tin Hau temple — by Cheung Kwong Chung who had apprenticed at a fish ball noodle shop in Sheung Wan.

When the area was redeveloped, the stall was allocated a space in a municipal building in Fortress Hill.

However they didn’t want to leave the area, hence Cheung and his wife decided to open a shop on East Street in 1993.

After he died in 1997, his wife continued the business.

As time passed, their three children returned to help with the business, giving up their careers to carry on their father’s legacy.

Throughout the years, they have maintained the practice of making the fish balls daily using fresh eel. It’s served with a soup made using pork bones, beef bones, fish, dried shrimps and a variety of spices.

The shop in Hong Kong also serves a signature butter toast with condensed milk and on Sunday, fried fish skin, a by-product of their fish ball making process, is available in limited quantities.

Apparently Hong Kong stars Chow Yun-fat and Ekin Cheng have eaten at the shop.

On the hoarding, there’s also a photo of Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, saying she’ll be at their grand opening of On Lee Noodle Shop in KL.

Sheh is famous for her work in Hong Kong and China television serials, including the iconic Story of Yanxi Palace, the most watched television show in China in 2018.

Last year she picked up the best actress award for the third time at the TVB Anniversary Awards, a first-time achievement in the industry, for her gripping role as the passionate television news anchor on The Queen of News.

Apparently she’s a big fan of On Lee’s cuttlefish balls, which she tried at a hotpot restaurant, as seen in their social media post from 2022.

On Lee Noodle Soup, Lot C4-06-01, Level 4 Connection, Pavilion KL, 168, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

For updates for the KL outlet, follow their Xiaohongshu page: @安利鱼蛋粉（马来西亚分店); and for their HK outlets, follow their Instagram: @on_lee_noodle_shop

