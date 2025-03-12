PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Inside this area known as the oldest part of Petaling Jaya, you will find Big Brother Cafe.

It's very much a neighbourhood joint, feeding those who live or work in the vicinity.

While many flock here for the hand torn pan mee, it's this quiet wantan mee stall that caught my attention.

It does have the classic flavours but an unconventional pairing of prawn curry with wantan mee (RM10) was what I was interested in.

We all know curry works well with egg noodles tossed in dark soy sauce, as some stalls offer curry chicken wantan mee.

The fragrant gravy with punchy heat and creaminess from the coconut milk is best buddies with the sweet, savoury flavours of the noodles.

Look for this 'wantan mee' stall (left) inside Big Brother Cafe (right) which is the only coffee shop in this area. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Woo, who runs this stall, decided prawns made him stand out among the other stalls.

Next to him, the nasi lemak stall offered curry chicken. Occasionally the economy rice stall would also offer the same dish.

While it did grab one's attention, I would say it was his rich curry that won me over more than the crustaceans.

The prawns vary in size due to what he can source from the wet market.

You are served with a bowl of 'wantans' and dumplings (left) to relish as the 'wantans' (right) have silky skins. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

One day it was smaller in size with their shells unpeeled. Another day, I scored larger prawns with crunchy flesh that had been conveniently peeled for me.

With his noodles, as most of his regulars are older folks, their preference is for a softer texture.

Remember to ask him to cook the noodles harder if you prefer them with more bite. His egg noodles aren't the bouncy type too so less time cooking those strands will help a lot.

Get the dumpling or 'sui kow' (left) to bulk up your meal where it's stuffed with wood ear fungus cut into slices. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Completing the whole experience are the wantans wrapped in a silky skin filled with minced meat.

Add on his dumplings or sui kow (RM2 each) for more bulk to your meal.

Each bite of the dumplings yields wood ear fungus strips for a crunchier texture.

Single Dose Coffee is a new addition to this area with buildings that were erected back in 1955. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What makes a meal here complete is you also get to indulge in coffee and cake at Single Dose Coffee, right behind this coffee shop.

It's a charming spot, allowing you to enjoy your cup of java and a slice of cake in peace, especially during the weekday.

Occasionally you do get random social media influencers chasing for the perfect picture with their cameras, hand phones and equipment.

Apparently it's popular on weekends so expect a crowd if you visit then.

Go for the Single Dose Special Blend, a unique combination of Colombia Risaralda Pereira El Milan and Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gotiti Heirloom.

It's best appreciated with their Combo (RM20) where you get black and white versions.

Sip on the Single Dose Special Blend Combo (left) for a watermelon forward coffee as you enjoy the retro vibes (right) in the cafe. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The coffee has an incredible watermelon forward flavour, when served black. With milk, it does temper the flavour of watermelon a little.

Pair it with a selection of their cakes, from matcha sponge layer cakes, Basque cheesecake infused with Earl Grey tea and lavender or a nod to local flavours with their cempedak cake.

Guava Matcha Cake (RM18) may sound outlandish but the flavours work well together.

Find the guava in the form of a soft jelly between the fluffy layers of Uji matcha sponge cake.

Guava Matcha Cake (left) is a light layered cake with subtle matcha flavour paired with the sweet guava while the Genmaicha Premium Chocolate (right) has lighter flavours. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It works beautifully since the guava isn't too sweet but has a hint of floral notes. Here, the matcha flavour is also subtle.

Genmaicha Premium Chocolate (RM18) revisits the chocolate and genmaicha pairing, where it's not intense but pleasant enough after a substantial noodle meal.

The whole area here has a laid back vibe where the shoplots house mechanics including a sought after car air conditioning repair shop, laundry, offices and eateries like Restaurant New Petaling Kam Kee Seafood and Masala Wheels.

Big Brother Cafe 2, Jalan 1/10 Section 1 Petaling Jaya Open: 7am to 2pm (Monday to Saturday) Closed on Sunday.

Single Dose Coffee 1, Lorong 1/1A Section 1 Petaling Jaya Open: 10am to 11pm (Tuesday to Sunday) Closed on Monday Instagram: @singledosecoffee_

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

