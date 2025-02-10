PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — When it comes to Chinese New Year, it’s all about catching up with people and just enjoying good food.

That’s how we ended up at Restaurant New Petaling Kam Kee Seafood. It’s our second time here, thanks to a recommendation from a friend who stays nearby.

This family-run restaurant is an institution in PJ Old Town having been around since 1969!

What they excel in is simple, old school flavours. And for a group of eight, it only cost us RM60 per person.

Yee sang (RM83) here is done differently.

Toss and shout happy wishes for everyone with their Yee Sang (left) and their Chinese Style Roasted Chicken (right) with prawn crackers and five spice salt. -— Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You get the usual julienned vegetables, crispy crackers and the chewy, crunchy jellyfish.

Usually we’re at a loss to say all those auspicious wishes to boost your luck for the year.

Well here, they shout it out for you. The difference is you need to also join in the fun to say, “received” in Chinese.

It becomes a group effort—tossing the yee sang until all is mixed—and shouting loud enough to get the God of Prosperity’s attention to sprinkle luck onto everyone.

As it’s a family business, even the young grandson of the owner, has been trained to bellow out those wishes. He does it superbly with the wishes ringing in our ears.

The classic Chinese Style Roast Chicken (RM48) served with prawn crackers saw juicy meat under that fried skin. Just add a little of the five spice salt to boost up the flavours.

Celebrate with this succulent Braised Pork Knee served with shiitake mushrooms and vegetables. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

One of my favourite dishes here is their Braised Pork Knee (RM90). Known as yin tai, it’s boneless, allowing you to relish the gelatinous fat and tender meat without any distractions.

It’s served with braised shiitake mushrooms and vegetables.

As I enjoy this dish, I’ve ordered this item before for a reunion dinner and the whole family also raved about it.

Yam Basket is soft with a light crispy exterior (left) and the Tofu Kang (right) is silky smooth with the chopped beancurd. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yam Basket (RM35) was soft with a light layer of crispiness. There’s crunch with the deep fried beehoon and a filling with chicken and cashew nuts.

Tofu Kang (RM45) is a must eat for us. This soup has chopped beancurd with bits of seafood inside. It’s silky smooth and not clumpy from the thickener used.

Steamed Tilapia with Nonya Sauce marries flaky, tender fish with a fragrant sauce that deserves another helping of rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Steamed Tilapia with Nonya Sauce (RM70) may not look like much but the butterflied fish is flaky, tender and not dried out like in other places.

It’s the orange hued sauce that makes this dish a winner with its subtle spiciness and fragrance from the spice paste. Enjoy it with eggplants, tomatoes and lady fingers.

Dessert is of course an old fashioned combination of canned fruits with lots of ice and Lotus Pancake (RM60).

Simple, old fashioned desserts like canned fruits (left) paired with Lotus Pancake (right) complete with a retro wafer rose. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For those who are on the lookout for a spot for late dinner, this is the right place as they open till 11pm!

If the weather permits, sit outside under the trees. It adds such a carefree vibe to your meal that no air conditioning can replace.

For Chinese New Year, they are open on Monday but will take their break February 24 and 25.

If weather permits, dine under the trees for a carefree experience. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Restaurant New Petaling Kam Kee Seafood Restaurant, 3, Jalan 1/3A, Section 1, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 11pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 5.30pm to 11pm (Sunday) Closed on Monday.

Tel:03-74971022/012-2034333.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.