PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — With its sunshine yellow exterior, Crispy Chippy gives out happy vibes and is probably the best place in Petaling Jaya to get your fish and chips.

Started in 2022, the brand has outlets in the Klang Valley and also Singapore.

Like your neighbourhood chippy, they’re masters in fried food. Whether it’s fish, fries, chicken and more, they have nailed it.

No wonder they have made a name for the Fish & Chips, as the batter is light yet super crunchy.

There’s a choice of wallet friendly Dory fish or the slightly upmarket perch fish.

Who can resist that cheerful yellow exterior that hides a crispy fish and chips inside? — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Most often, the prices for fish and chips make it a luxurious choice. What was just an affordable meal-to-go is now a pricey pick, especially when everyone’s wallets are shrinking.

A chunky fish and chips using premium fish around the Klang Valley can easily set you back by RM40 to RM50.

The approach here is more wallet friendly as the regular sized Dory is RM18.90 while the perch is RM21.90.

One can upsize to the large portion, where the Dory is RM25.90 and perch is RM28.90. There’s also a combo meal, where you can bulk up your fish and chips with chicken chop.

The fish isn't too chunky but it is still satisfying with the flaky fish and crunchy exterior — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You won’t get a thick slab of perch here. Instead, it’s a decent size with a thin, golden crust that is ultra crispy.

For that price and portion, I was very happy as I got my crispy, flaky fish and superb chips that stayed crispy throughout my meal.

Opt for their mushy peas rather than the generic coleslaw.

The only gripe would be the tartar sauce could be a little more zingy to uplift the fries and fish. Instead, this sauce just offered a touch of creaminess to the whole dish.

This place isn’t a one hit wonder as their Swedish Meatballs (RM17.90 for 8 pieces) can give other places a run for their money.

Swedish Meatballs are juicy, minced beef bites — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The nuggets filled with soft minced beef are satisfying with a fried exterior. Here they use a generic brown sauce though rather than a creamy sauce usually associated with this Swedish dish.

This can be forgiven as you will be popping those addictive meatballs until the plate is cleaned out.

Chicken Baked Rice (RM17.90) may sound ho-hum but it was that type of dish you can easily finish in a jiffy even though it’s piping hot.

The rice is mixed with a creamy sauce dotted with freshly ground black pepper. Inside, you also discover chunks of their juicy rotisserie chicken mixed with the creamy rice that bulks up your meal.

Chicken Baked Rice may look ho hum but you will finish that creamy rice sprinkled with ground black pepper and pieces of rotisserie chicken in a jiffy — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s blanketed with an oozy grilled cheesy topping. I’m quite partial to the Hong Kong style baked rice but I prefer this version since this one omits the tomato sauce that can sometimes be overpowering.

For dessert, their specialty is the Buttermilk Waffle served with a decadent Nutella and pretzel (RM18.90) with a scoop of ice cream (RM5.90).

It’s that kinda sinful, lip smacking dessert that satisfies one’s sweet tooth for chocolate and a fluffy waffle.

Buttermilk Waffle with Nutella and Pretzel offers a decadent end to the meal — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Other bites you can consider are burgers, submarine cheesesteaks, pasta, rotisserie chicken and sausages. There’s also local favourites like pandan scented nasi lemak, fried rice, Nonya laksa and so forth.

For lunch, served daily from 11am to 3pm, there’s value sets like their fish and chips for RM14.90 where it’s served with mashed potatoes instead of fries.

Prices for the sets start from RM12.90 for Singapore Mee Goreng. There’s various chicken chop and pasta combinations too. Even fried rice is served too.

One can also use Grab or Foodpanda for delivery too, if you don’t feel like eating there.

Crispy Chippy,

No. 9-1, Jalan PJU 8/5h,

Damansara Perdana,

Petaling Jaya.

Open: 11am to 9.30pm.

Closed every second Tuesday of the month.

Tel: 011-57553194.

Website: @crispychippy

Instagram: @crispychippyofficial

Facebook: @crispychippyofficial

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.