PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — Walk into Wong Shi Fu Taiwan Dumpling to find a Taiwanese-centric menu.

It’s designed to showcase their key product, the Taiwanese style dumplings, produced by the owner’s family.

As his mother is Taiwanese, the compact menu also reflects her roots with familiar favourites like fried rice, scallion oil noodles and stir-fried string beans.

Astute diners will recognise the distinctive fried rice with plump, separate grains mixed with egg shreds and topped with plump prawns, a hallmark of Din Tai Fung, arguably Taiwan’s most famous export.

It seems the chef here picked up his skills from there.

As dumplings are the highlight, it’s on every table. The pork dumplings have different variations, filled with chives, cabbage, spring onions and prawns.

Once pan fried, the skin is crispy and when one bite into a piece, you will be surprised by a whole prawn nestled inside the pork filling. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You can enjoy them boiled or pan fried where it’s transformed into gyoza.

When boiled, the dumplings have a slight chewy texture with an al dente bite. It’s plump with fillings like chopped spring onions and cabbage, that gives it a subtle sweetness.

The Taiwanese version of dumplings lean towards a more elegant and fresh bite.

Magic happens when you order the Pork & Prawn Gyoza (RM15.90). They’re perfectly pan fried where the skin has crispy edges. Inside, you will discover a juicy pork filling and a whole prawn.

It’s not often you see a whole prawn as dumplings usually are filled with chopped prawns mixed with minced pork.

Both types of dumplings are served with a soy sauce dip that adds a layer of flavour.

For the dumplings, each order has six pieces with prices that range from RM11.90 to RM14.90. They charge an extra RM1 for the pan fried variant.

Who needs Uncle Roger when you can get glorious Taiwanese Fried Rice with Shrimp and Kampung Egg with plump grains mixed with egg and topped with juicy prawns. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

On every table, there’s also a plate of the glorious Taiwanese Fried Rice with Shrimp and Kampung Egg (RM19.90).

If it’s quiet, one can hear the high intensity of the fire, required to make this plate of fried rice.

Each plump grain is distinct and intertwined with chopped spring onions and bits of the fried kampung egg. The prawns are juicy and crunchy too, making it a memorable fried rice.

String Beans with Minced Pork (RM17.90) have a bright green hue, signalling exemplary wok skills. Each baby spring bean is sufficiently blistered from the heat.

String Beans with Minced Pork is properly blistered yet retaining its bright green hue. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You may find it slightly sweet though, which I don’t mind.

Apparently, this is how the Taiwanese like it as they have a deep love for sugar, which was once produced in huge quantities back in the 18th century.

And for those who prefer noodles, they serve scallion oil noodles here. The al dente strands are tossed in a soy sauce mix that uses scallion- or spring onion-infused oil.

It may look simple but it has a light flavour that grows on you.

Noodles with Special Sauce is actually ‘al dente’ noodles served with a scallion oil and soy sauce mixture. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You can order the Noodles with Special Sauce on its own for RM6.90 or opt for the noodles paired with your choice of dumplings. This combination gives you three dumplings, making it a one-dish meal. Prices range from RM12.90 to RM15.90.

At night, they serve two additional dishes, namely Spicy Pickled Cucumber and Stir Fried Green Dragon Vegetable.

Tucked within PJ Section 14, the place is popular with the office workers during the weekdays and families during the weekend. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And if you’re like me, a fanatic dumpling fan who keeps frozen dumplings in the freezer as emergency food, you can also buy packs of the dumplings here.

They also distribute to many other supermarkets, making it a convenient purchase whenever you want to get your dumplings fix.

The restaurant is at the shophouses opposite the round shaped Masjid Tun Abdul Aziz in PJ Section 14. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Wong Shi Fu Taiwan Dumpling,

34, Jalan 14/22, Section 14, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm.

Closed on Monday. Tel:016-7387455.

Facebook: @wongshifutaiwandumpling

Instagram: @wongshifutaiwandumpling

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.