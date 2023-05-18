KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Our usual pork noodles stall is closed. Normally we would have it at our neighbourhood kopitiam, the corner-lot coffee shop offering plenty of shade from the heat and the sun thanks to the canopy of mature trees.

But the auntie running the pork noodles stall is having an impromptu day off so we have to look elsewhere for our breakfast. We understand; sometimes we all need a break. Rest time for her, a chance to discover some place new for us.

That new place turns out to be in the bustling business square of Sri Petaling where numerous eateries, cafés and restaurants beckon us. From dim sum and handmade Hakka noodlest to Korean BBQ buffets, there is something for everyone.

Who knows? This might be a new foodie haunt for us.

But first: breakfast.

We saunter into what looks like a brand spankin’ new shop, with pristine white walls and bright lights. Vibrant orange alternates with warm alabaster for the seats, adding warmth to the space.

Later we would learn that the shop isn’t new but recently expanded and refurbished; one branch of a chain with other outlets at Kota Damansara, Kepong, Pandan Indah and Puchong.

The shop is welcoming, with pristine white walls and bright lights.

The shop in question is simply but majestically named Omega Pork Noodle. Before you wonder where their competitor resides (surely there must be one named Alpha Pork Noodle?), it might be helpful to learn that the Omega in their name refers to omega-3 fatty acids, that heart-healthy nutrient.

The company claims that the meat they use has a higher content of omega-3 fatty acids compared to normal pork. Other key draws include no added hormones, no antibiotics and no transgenic feed.

How do we know this? Well, we are customers, not researchers; we just got this information from a helpful plaque on the wall of the shop, framed in gold.

Given that we aren’t health nuts (or rather feeling more famished than lifespan-centric on this particular morning), it isn’t the nutritional value of the pork here that we are concerned with; it’s the taste.

This is where the fun begins.

Their signature Nanyang White Curry noodles.

One orders at the counter where there are three main choices of noodles: soup, dry and their signature Nanyang White Curry noodles. Then one picks one’s choice of noodles and decides whether any add-ons are necessary.

For the former, there are hor fun (flat rice noodles), rice vermicelli, yellow noodles, loh shu fun (rat’s tail noodles), yee mee and even the more unusual guò qiáo mǐxiàn or "crossing-the-bridge noodles” which hails from the Yunnan province of China.

So many noodles, so little time.

Mix it all up for the full flavour of Nanyang White Curry goodness.

Where the add-ons are concerned, it’s a veritable banquet for carnivores: sliced pork, pork loin, pork balls, pork liver, pork intestines, eggs and extra crunchy fried lard.

Who could resist these, especially the last one? No proper bowl of pork noodles is complete without a generous topping of crispy croutons of pure pork fat; its aroma alone is enough to whet our appetites.

Gluttons that we are, we order one of each: a bowl of hearty pork noodle soup, with extra innards; a Snow White meets Rose Red of Nanyang White Curry noodles, the dark maroon provided by the luscious curry sambal paste; and a two-for-one of dry pork noodles with soup on the side.

Dry pork noodles with 'loh shu fun' (rat’s tail noodles).

The soup version is substantial, which means it will allay even the most hungry of patrons. The Nanyang White Curry requires a deft stir, to mix everything up for the full flavour of soup and curry to come through.

What really hits the spot, for me at least, is the simple dry pork noodles. I choose loh shu fun (rat’s tail noodles) for mine, and one can’t help but feel ebullient at all the slurping, careful not to splatter any savoury dark sauce on one’s clothing.

The beverage bar offers unlimited refills for those who purchase drinks.

For those with a near unquenchable thirst, the beverage bar offers unlimited refills for those who purchase drinks. These include usual suspects such as white coffee and teh tarik, but also more refreshing fare — wheatgrass, lemongrass, winter melon and grapefruit juice are some of the surprises.

We leave with full bellies, heartened by how the flavour of the pork noodles matched the promise of all those omega-3 fatty acids. Some customers are certainly drawn by the hope of a healthier meal but for us, the taste always comes first.

Omega Pork Noodle 猪肉粉

No 74, Ground Floor, Jalan Radin Tengah, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, KL

Open daily 8am-9:30pm

Tel: 016-232 3868

For more slice-of-life stories, visit lifeforbeginners.com.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.