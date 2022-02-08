In Las Vegas, step aboard the Nautilus for dinner inspired by 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea'

In Las Vegas, diners will soon be able to enjoy a gastronomic experience aboard Jules Verne's Nautilus. — Picture courtesy of Lost Spirits Distillery via ETX Studio

LAS VEGAS, Feb 8 — As a child, did you ever dream of stepping aboard the Nautilus submarine from Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea?

In Las Vegas — where nothing stands in the way of the wildest projects — visitors can now prepare to embark on a gastronomic voyage inspired by Jules Verne’s famous novel.

If as a child you were fascinated by the genius of Captain Nemo in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, then look out for this next attraction that’s coming to Las Vegas.

More than 150 years after its publication, the adventure novel, which has been translated into more than 100 languages, remains a source of inspiration.

And since food is a great way of evoking travel and escapism, it’s a dining experience that is bringing the Nautilus to life in Las Vegas.

In the new AREA15 complex, a new attraction takes visitors up into the air for a 360° view of Sin City.

Each week, 12 guests will be invited to sit at Captain Nemo’s table, where they will be served a 16-course dinner inspired by the famous tale.

The fine dining experience will also be immersive, with themes drawing on the master of illusion, Georges Méliès. The cost of the dinner is US$240 (about RM1,005).

While mention has been made of uni crème brûlée and nori bonbons, it is not yet known what exactly lucky diners will be sampling.

But we do know that chef Taylor Persh will be at the helm. The chef already has experience with transposing the atmosphere of a novel onto the plate.

In Los Angeles, she proposed a culinary experience based on the HG Wells science fiction book, The Island of Doctor Moreau.

This new fine-dining attraction will debut in Las Vegas on March 12 and is billed as an extension of this former culinary adventure that scored a hit with American critics. — ETX Studio