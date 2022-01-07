New York burger chain Shake Shack to open first Malaysia outlet in 2023

Shake Shack teased the opening of Malaysia's first outlet in 2023 on their social media accounts -- Picture from Shake Shack's Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Famous burger chain Shake Shack will be landing on Malaysian shores in 2023.

On their Facebook and Instagram accounts, they asked everyone to mark their calendars as, ”the first Shack in Malaysia arrives in 2023.”

Shake Shack also confirmed via a press release titled, “Apa Khabar, Malaysia?” that they will be opening a total of 10 stores from 2023 to 2031 in Malaysia.

They will be partnering with South Korea SPC Group, a global food company that has 30 brands and over 7,000 stores worldwide. Notable F&B brands they hold include Paris Baguette, Paris Croissant, Passion 5, [email protected], LaGrillia, Queens Park, Vera, StrEAT, Bizeun and Glücksschwein.

For the past five years, Shake Shack and SPC Group have opened a total of 28 Shacks in Korea and Singapore. “We are eager to deepen the relationship bringing the brand mission to ‘Stand for Something Good’ to Malaysia,” said SPC Group Korea Vice President HeeSoo Hur.

Malaysia will be the sixth country in Asia that will welcome the iconic burger chain. By 2031, there will be more than 45 Shacks across Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Started in 2004 at New York’s Madison Square Park, Shake Shack is touted as the modern day “roadside” burger stand that serves 100 per cent all natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat top Vienna beef dogs with crinkle cut fries. Their mission is to “Stand for Something Good” whether it is premium ingredients to hiring policies, inspiring designs and investing in the community.

The burger chain has over 350 outlets in 30 US States as well as 120 international locations in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

