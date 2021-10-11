Phase Three takeaway: PJ Sea Park's Ipoh Mali Lai Fun is now at SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam

Get a taste of Ipoh with 'sar kok liew', 'yong liew', 'lai fun' and curry 'chee cheong fun' at this stall that is now at Petaling Jaya SS2 area. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — When this popular Ipoh Mali Lai Fun stall closed at Restoran MJ Wang last month, many faithful patrons were wondering where they had gone to. It took me some time to locate their new place as I had some false leads but eventually a social media acquaintance pointed me in the right direction.

Opened about a week ago, the stall is now inside the popular Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam. Walk in the entrance and you can find it at the left hand side, at the back of the restaurant. Just look for the bright green signboard saying "Ipoh Mali."

For those new to this stall, the highlight is their own-made lai fun or soft rice flour noodles. Their version isn't as soft as the ones served in Perak as patrons from the Klang Valley prefer a little more bite, hence they add a bit of sago flour to give it a slightly bouncier texture. This is evident with the soup version I tried. The noodles are paired with minced pork and sesame seeds. Drink up the broth too. It's brewed from chicken carcasses and sugarcane that gives it a lovely natural sweetness.

If you're not a fan of soupy noodles, opt for the dry version tossed with dark soy sauce. This version reminds me of my dry pork noodles with lou shu fan except these strands are softer and free from any preservatives. A bowl of lai fun is RM3.

You can also get chee cheong fun here. There's a curry version for RM3.50. The curry delivers a potent chilli punch to your tastebuds but it is tempered out with the coconut milk. .

Pair the noodles with a selection of yong tau foo or as the Ipohans call it, yong liew. There's a counter where you can select the ones you want and I often find myself filling that bowl to the brim. Each piece is priced at RM1.50.

It's hard to resist them as these are plump with fish paste. Maybe some lady's fingers, chillies or brinjals and the list goes on.

The star of the show here is their sar kok liew. These are made from fish paste and thick cut yam bean wrapped in foochook and deep fried. I like to call them yam bean hash browns since they resemble the potato versions.

As the yam bean is crunchy, it's a lovely contrast to the fish paste encased in the crispy beancurd skin. I can easily eat two pieces or more in one sitting.

Dip the fritters in the stall's tangy chilli asam sauce and you will have the perfect meal for the day.

Ipoh Mali Lai Fun stall, Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam, No. 44, 46 and 48, Jalan SS2/10, SS2, Petaling Jaya. Open:7.30am to 3pm. No fixed off days. Tel:+6011-11177078.