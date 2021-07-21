Phase One delivery: You'll slurp up Jinjang Xiu Ye Mao Restaurant's 'pan mee'

The spicy 'pan mee' will have you addicted to its hot, tangy taste paired with the hand torn squares. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — This week, as I was browsing through the Grab Food listings, I came across Xiu Ye Mao Restaurant. It's a new addition to the food delivery platform.

A quick Google search revealed great reviews for their pan mee noodles. However, I was a little worried about whether the noodles would be compromised with delivery. The only way to figure that out was to road test it.

As it's on Grab, it was easy to place an order. They are also on Food Panda. There's options to choose which noodles you like: from thin, thick or hand torn.

You can also add on items. Once you place the order, you have to wait some time though for it to be cooked up and delivered.

You can go for the classic 'pan mee' served with a clear anchovy broth, vegetables, pork slices and fried 'ikan bills'. (right) Make sure you add their tangy green chilli with the springy noodles for the 'pan mee'.

It arrived piping hot. You get the noodles packed in deep bowls while the broth is placed in separate bags. As the noodles cool down with time, just pour the hot broth over it and use a pair of chopsticks to slowly untangle the strands.

Being new to this place, I just ordered what I saw had been written up. On top of that list was the highly recommended spicy (ma lat) pan mee (RM12.50). After I tasted it, I can understand why so many voted it as their favourite.

The bright red broth is spicy with an appetising taste; you won't be able to stop drinking it all up. Even a chilli coward like me enjoyed the level of spiciness.

The spicy curry 'loh pan mee' is comforting with the slightly thick broth laced with that spicy curry.

If you prefer the dry version, they offer spicy dry 'pan mee' mixed with dried chillies.

I had paired it with hand torn noodles. What I found out was these flat squares don't do well during delivery. They tend to stick together even if you mix it with the hot broth. Next time, stick to the thin or thick noodles.

The classic pan mee with soup (RM10.80) is a comforting bowl. I had thick noodles that remained springy and tasty with the clear light tasting broth made with anchovies. Your order is also accompanied with sayur manis leaves, crispy fried ikan bills, pork slices and minced pork.. Make sure you pair it with the green chilli sauce that has a tangy taste more than a spicy kick.

They also do loh mee and curry versions but go for the best of both worlds with their curry loh pan mee (RM11.80). The broth is delicious when mixed with the lightly spicy curry broth. It's pretty substantial with the noodles so it will fill you up nicely. Pair this with their own-made sambal on the side.

You have a choice of thin, thick or hand torn noodles here.

If you're looking for a dry version, they offer several options whether it's the one tossed in soy sauce or the spicy version which I ordered for RM12. I chose the thin noodles for this option.

What I liked was how easy it was to unravel the strands. They were perfectly cooked with a nice springy texture. This was tossed in a dried chillies sauce and accompanied with fried ikan bills, sliced pork and minced pork. The taste tends to be a little mild for these noodles so you may need to add more sambal to give it more oomph. They give you the clear anchovy broth to pair with these noodles.

Should you prefer yee mee, you can opt for the fried noodles to be paired with the same flavours. They also offer fishball noodle soup, pork noodle soup, and etc. You can also order drinks like their sugar cane, soybean and the tangy calamansi sour plum.

The takeaway is packed in bowls that you can easily eat on the go by pouring the hot broth over the noodles.

And if you're wondering what Xiu Ye Mao means, it's supposed to indicate "little wild cat". Previously the restaurant would open till late for supper. With the restrictions, they have changed their operating times.

Xiu Ye Mao Restaurant, 2042, Jalan Jinjang Aman 2, Jinjang Utara, Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily:8am to 7pm. Facebook: @增江北区小野猫板面/177283438993722/