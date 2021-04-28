CMCO delivery: Buy these soft, creamy salted eggs from Batu Arang's Happy Duck Free Range Eggs to support the elderly and disabled

You get soft, creamy yolks with a little oil for the salted eggs from Happy Duck Free Range Eggs — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — When it comes to salted eggs, it's always been a mystery to me why the yolk is always hard and tasteless.

Even with mooncakes, the salted egg yolk part has always been disappointing. I'll just remove them which is a pity as part of the pleasure of eating mooncake is that salty sweet combination from the lotus paste and salted egg yolk.

Hence when a friend asked me to join this group to buy Happy Duck Free Range Eggs, I was a little sceptical.

What made me change my mind was reading that the farm located at Batu Arang was a small community one for the elderly and disabled at Positive Living Community. All of their sale proceeds go towards these members.

From what I read on the label and see on the videos on Facebook, these ducks move around freely in ponds and wetlands, feeding off the greens there. They are also fed with grains to supplement their diet and completely free from antibiotics and hormones.

The duck eggs are placed in brine made from Himalayan salt. They also add star anise, cinnamon and peppercorns to the brine.

You will find that each bottle has the date it was manufactured. They give you the estimated date you can start eating the eggs which is around one month after it is manufactured. Depending on how salty you like your eggs, you can remove them earlier or later.

The eggs are from free roaming ducks that feed on grain and vegetation in ponds and wetlands at Batu Arang

Once you remove it from the brine, you can also just store it in the refrigerator to slowly enjoy them. They can last for three months from the date they were manufactured.

As we don't really like our eggs to be too salty, we took them once they were ready. All you need to do is boil them like hard boiled eggs.

What I really liked was the creamy yolks with a little oil. The egg white part is just a little salty but not too much making it good for those who can't take too much salt. If you prefer a saltier egg, just leave it longer in the brine, which gives you the flexibility to adjust it to your taste buds.

Each bottle is filled with brine and 10 eggs for you to store until they are ready to be eaten

If you wish to order the eggs, it's a minimum order of 200 eggs for free delivery to the Klang Valley every Thursday. The eggs are packed in 20 bottles, so each bottle has 10 eggs. Each bottle is RM15. If the quantity is too much for yourself, just pair with a few friends and order like what my friend did.

As they prepare the eggs upon order, they don't keep stock. Hence you may have to sometimes wait for the eggs to be harvested for your salted eggs. My order took about two weeks. I understand that they just fulfilled a large order for Raya so if you place an order now, you may have to wait a bit.

Happy Duck Free Range Eggs, Batu Arang, Selangor. To place an order, call 016-2134037. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Happy-Duck-Free-Range-Eggs-102344055287395/