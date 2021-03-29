CMCO delivery: Enjoy afternoon tea with 'apam lenggang' from Keramat Kitchen in KL

Enjoy afternoon tea with 'apam lenggang', 'lempeng' and 'serabai' from Keramat Kitchen. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — I came across Keramat Kitchen on Instagram and what attracted me was their offering of apam lenggang.

The Northern specialty is pretty rare in the Klang Valley. The rice flour pancake made with coconut milk can be addictive if made well.

They offer various flavours, some filled with grated coconut tinged with gula Melaka or bananas with brown sugar. There's even a milk chocolate one.

It's hard to stop at just one piece of 'apam lenggang' with its soft texture and slightly crispy edges (left). The 'serabai' is made into small bites that you pair with a thick 'santan' sauce (right).

I prefer the simple taste of the original. The soft pancake has a raised hump from the use of yeast that is soft and tasty with the distinct fragrance of coconut milk. The edges are slightly crispy. Even when you eat it cold, it's still tasty and one piece is not enough.

Keramat Kitchen offers various box sets to suit your preferences. If you want just apam lenggang, there's the special box of four varieties for RM45. You get eight pieces each of the various flavours — plain, filled with grated coconut, milk chocolate or banana brown sugar.

I had ordered the variety box "I Want All" for RM40 to try out their other offerings. This included 20 pieces of serabai with a santan sauce and 12 pieces of lempeng pisang.

The 'lempeng' has a smokiness from the use of banana leaves as it is pan fried.

Here they make the serabai in small pieces, using the kuih cara pan. The serabai is made from rice flour, coconut milk and yeast. If you have overnight rice, it makes it even fluffier.

These ones from Keramat Kitchen are fluffy bites that you can polish off quickly. It comes with a sauce made from coconut milk and gula Melaka which I wasn't a fan of though as this one was too thick.

You also have lempeng pisang, another type of pancake filled with banana and grated coconut. They wrap this in banana leaves and pan fry it, giving it a nice smokiness. The pancakes have a firmer texture here, I would have preferred a fluffier one.

They offer various box sets depending on what you like, this one includes all their offerings.

In addition, they also offer curry mee for Friday and Saturday. You can also order ice tea in bottles from them.

Take note that they only do delivery via Lalamove. There's no self pick up option. As there's a few orders slotted for the day, you will probably get your order by 12pm to 1pm.

Keramat Kitchen, Keramat, KL. Open from Monday to Saturday. For orders, you can directly message them on Instagram. Instagram: @keramatkitchen_