CMCO food delivery: Make your own ultimate 'wantan mee' at home with KL's Koon Kee Food Industries' 'wantan' noodles

You can 'build' your own ultimate 'wantan mee' at home using items selected from your favourite 'char siew' joint and pair it with Koon Kee Food Industries' 'wantan' noodles — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — One of my major gripes when it comes to wantan mee is how difficult it is to get a winning combination of all the elements.

The perfect version should have al dente noodles with a bite, tossed in a sauce that gives flavour to the strands. The topping has to be tender, succulent char siew and last but not least, it has to have well stuffed wantans with silky skin.

Most times, the stalls score well with their noodles and wantans. However, they falter with the texture of the char siew.

I found out about Koon Kee Food Industries, which is related to the famous wantan mee shop at Jalan Petaling, through a friend.

The shop sells all the items (except the char siew) to make their wantan mee at home. As the items are frozen, you can easily cook them at home whenever you wish.

Since I had the time, I went the extra mile and assembled various items to make my own version of wantan mee. If you don't have the time, don't worry as you can also enjoy the noodles, tossed with their wantan mee sauce with the frozen wantans or even dumplings, for a quick meal.

The noodles have a lovely, springy texture and is simple to cook at home (left). If you're feeling lazy, just pair your duck egg 'wantan' noodles with 'wantans' from Koon Kee Food Industries (right)

Start with a choice of frozen wantan mee, either the normal noodles (RM7.50 for 10 pieces) or the duck egg version (RM12 for 10 pieces). There's a slight difference in colour, where the duck egg one has a light brown hue.

Both noodles have a nice, springy texture but the duck egg version is firmer. They sell the noodles in a pack of 10 pieces, whereby each piece weighs 850 grams.

Since they are packed together, just separate each piece (I cling wrap mine), making it easier to take it out to cook. Even though you can store the noodles up to three months, I reckon once you get the taste of the noodles, it'll finish quite fast.

On their Facebook page, they have a video detailing how to defrost and cook the noodles. Just follow the instructions and you'll have a quick meal within a few minutes.

The noodles are frozen and can be kept up to three months. Just defrost them before cooking in boiling water (left). The 'wantans' and dumplings are frozen so cook them straight from the freezer in a pot of boiling water (right)

The key to recreating the noodles just like it is done in the shop, is their pre-mixed wantan mee sauce (RM8 for 10 portions of wantan mee). It's made fresh and can be kept for one month.

With the noodles as a base, you can add vegetables. I had opted for Hong Kong choy sum, my favourite. Just blanch the vegetables for your meal. For the char siew, I bought from my favourite shop as it comes with sticky, caramelised skin.

You can also buy frozen wantans stuffed with minced pork (RM12 for 20 pieces) or frozen dumplings (RM10 for 10 pieces). These are great to throw into soups or to accompany your noodles. All you need to do is boil them.

The wantans are especially nice as you get the distinct taste of dried flounder fish. For the dumplings or siu gao, these are well stuffed and tasty too. I like pairing this with a sweet, clear soup made by boiling ikan bilis or anchovies.

The shop also offers dumplings made with century egg; 10 pieces are sold for RM13. That's on my list of things to try out.

The dumplings are plump and delicious with the minced pork filling (left). The shop also sells the 'wantan mee' sauce to add to the noodles. They also offer crispy shrimp chilli sauce to accompany your meal (right)

I had also bought a bottle of crispy shrimp chilli sauce for RM12. This wasn't overly spicy and not as oily as other sauces. While I would still prefer pickled green chillies with my wantan mee, this was a pretty good substitute.

They also offer various types of noodles like Putien longevity noodles, yee mee and beehoon. You can also purchase wantan skins.

You need to pre-order the items at least three days before delivery. Their delivery schedule covers a wide area of the Klang Valley (Batu Caves, Cheras, Mont Kiara and the list goes on) so check which day they deliver to your area. There's a fixed delivery fee of RM7. If you purchase RM100 worth of items, you're entitled to free delivery.

Koon Kee Food Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, No. 90 basement, Jalan Alor, KL. Tel: 03-23890368. You can Whatsapp to 019-3482299 to place your orders. Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Koon-Kee-Food-Industries-SB-113710456992694