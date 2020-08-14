RMCO food takeaway: Super satisfying fish noodles from Subang Jaya's Mr Mak Fish Head Noodle

Order this special with six medium-sized prawns and fish slices for an indulgent meal — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Aug 14 — Whenever I am in Subang Jaya, I zoom in on the USJ6 flats as it is what I consider the epicentre of good food. There's fluffy handmade pau filled with mui choy or beef noodles from Borneo. And of course, you have Mr Mak Fish Head Noodle.

Mr Mak is famous in Subang Jaya for his incredibly tummy-satisfying bowl of fish noodles. Even though he has moved around many times within the area, his faithful customers will track him down and keep returning for more.

Their fish noodles is excellent with the milky broth, vegetables, tomatoes and soft bean curd

He hooks in customers with the use of fresh fish — chosen, sliced and deboned — all by the man himself.

That day when I visited to takeaway my meal, I saw him painstakingly preparing a huge fish. The pin bones were expertly plucked by feeling the flesh.

It's tedious work but those details are the reason why everyone returns for his noodles. He tells me that he selects a variety of fish such as red snapper, grouper and red fish.

Each bowl is served with the deep fried fish slices that still retain their crispy texture despite being soaked in the fish broth. The standard bowl is RM9. You can easily drink up the milky fish broth delicately laced with evaporated milk. It's laden with ginger slices to alleviate any fishy smells.

The fish is cleaned and cut by Mr Mak himself and each piece is deep fried to crispy perfection

There's also vegetables, tomatoes and soft beancurd inside the bowl. The noodles used are the curly strands that closely resemble shirataki noodles. What's good about these noodles is the fact they don't absorb the broth and still retain a slight crunchy texture.

If you're looking to indulge, go for their special that is served with the same fish noodle ingredients with the addition of six medium-sized fresh prawns. It will set you back by RM19 but it will be a special treat.

You can take away the food and heat up the broth at home for a hot meal

They also serve a tom yam broth for those who love tangy, spicy flavours.

Mr Mak Fish Head Noodle, Restoran Taiping Lang Kopitiam, Jalan USJ6/1 (Opposite USJ7 LRT station), USJ6, Subang Jaya. Open: 9.30am to 5pm. Their days off are not fixed. Tel: 016-2690868.