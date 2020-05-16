Cookies during Covid-19: How a hotel made us feel welcomed even when we couldn't be guests

Soft, chewy and warm dark chocolate chip cookies with a hint of espresso — Pictures by CK Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — If you were travelling or were supposed to be travelling when the Covid-19 pandemic caused borders to close and entire nations to go into lockdown, you understand what chaos feels like.

The uncertainty, the loss of shelter, the flight cancellations, the disruptions to everyone’s normal way of life. The high cost of seemingly not going anywhere at all when you’re stranded in one place and unable to leave. The hours spent calling airlines, hotels, embassies, anyone who can help us get home safely.

It’d leave anyone frazzled.

So it was a breath of fresh air — not to mention a sigh of relief on our part — when at least one entity didn’t leave us hanging on some hotline for hours only to get disconnected or give us the run-around, taichi-ing us from one department to the next to avoid giving us a definitive answer.

We were supposed to be in Dublin this year but of course that wasn’t possible any longer. Not daring to hope for much, we emailed The Morrison, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, where we would have stayed in Dublin to explain our dilemma.

Piotr Marek, the Front of House Manager, replied within minutes, not hours or days, offering to refund us our payment for our stay immediately. No questions asked.

It was so unusual a response that we had to read his email a couple of times to make sure we understood it correctly. Whereas other parties took days and weeks to reply, if at all, only to tell us they couldn’t help or to transfer us to yet another colleague, this was one instance of true customer service.

This was: Yes, we understand. We are sorry to hear that. Here’s how we can help.

What a strange way of doing things, except shouldn’t this always be the way? The right way?

So when DoubleTree by Hilton shared the official bake-at-home recipe for their famous chocolate chip cookies, the ones we would receive upon check-in at any of their hotels around the world, I knew I had to try it.

A shot of espresso will give your cookies just enough of a kick

For one thing, I have to admit I always look forward to this warm chocolate chip cookie, large enough to satisfy even the most famished of late check-in guests. More than 30 million of them are consumed every year, so I’m not the only fan.

Secondly, it’s clear we won’t be travelling any time soon so making the cookies myself would be the closest I’d get to tasting the real thing and feeling that inimitable sense of welcome.

Then again, with that simple gesture of the DoubleTree in Dublin, of Piotr Marek’s prompt yet kind response, making sure we felt heard, we already feel very welcomed.

It’s such a simple thing, yet we know from experience it’s the exception rather than the norm.

We didn’t get the opportunity to be guests this time but we will definitely return in the future, to stay and for that first bite of their incredible cookie.

A tall stack of these cookies will disappear in no time at all!

DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO COOKIES

(based on the DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe)

I’ve made two major adjustments to the ingredients (which we’ll get into) but I’ve kept the base recipe largely intact albeit halving the recipe size. If you’ve ever had a real DoubleTree Signature Cookie, you’ll realise how large they are... designed to be held in both hands.

It does make one feel very comforted and welcomed but at home, we might not have the right oven size for the original sizes given each scoop of cookie dough has to be placed two inches apart from one another on the parchment paper.

My solution is to halve the recipe and use smaller scoops, around one tablespoon each. This will produce around 28-30 smaller, more manageable cookies. (Just as delicious though, so don’t worry!)

While it’s possible to get dark chocolate chips or semisweet chocolate chips, I prefer to make my own by chopping up a bar of dark chocolate coarsely. For one, you get to ensure your chocolate is of really good quality – trust me, it makes all the difference!

Dark chocolate: how dark will you go?

You can also go as dark as you like as everyone’s definition of “dark chocolate” differs. Some would consider anything above 70 per cent cacao solids to be dark chocolate; others may insist on at least 85 per cent.

Generally, a higher percentage of cacao means a higher amount of flavanols, which have been shown to help lower blood pressure and fight cell damage according to some studies.

I personally go for 99 per cent dark chocolate whenever I can find it, which is easier than you’d think given most people wouldn’t opt for so high a percentage. It’s an acquired taste so use whichever percentage you’re happiest with.

Instead of vanilla extract, which I have run out of in my pantry, I opted to use a shot of espresso. Instant coffee works in a pinch too. Instead of that floral scent (which is odd, considering vanilla is a bean), you get that familiar aroma of freshly roasted coffee, which pairs better with the darker chocolate employed here, I reckon.

Ingredients

115 g butter, softened

80 g granulated sugar

75 g packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons espresso or instant coffee (liquid)

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

140 g flour

25 g rolled oats

3 g baking soda

3 g salt

Pinch cinnamon

230 g 99 per cent dark chocolate, chopped

110 g chopped walnuts

Method

Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in a mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Next add the eggs, coffee and lemon juice. Blend on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Scrape down the mixer bowl as needed.

Rolled oats and walnuts add heft to these soft cookies

Put the mixer on low speed before adding flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Blend for about 45 seconds and no longer to prevent overmixing.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in chopped dark chocolate and walnuts. Portion dough onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Each scoop should be about 1 tablespoon of dough and placed about 2 inches apart. Refrigerate for about 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 150°C. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the centre is still soft. Remove from oven and cool on baking tray for about 1 hour before eating or storing in airtight container.

For more Weekend Kitchen stories and recipes, visit https://lifeforbeginners.com/weekend-kitchen/.