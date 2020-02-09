If you like cockles in your curry mee, head over to this place in Klang

Drive to Kapar for a bowl of spicy curry mee topped with plump, fresh cockles – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi & courtesy from Batu 9 Curry 9 支咖哩面

KLANG, Feb 9 -- One look at those bloody, plump cockles or sihum in Batu 9 Curry 9 支咖哩面's bowl of curry mee and my tummy rumbled.

In fact, the moment I had the time, I drove all the way to Kapar to try them. That's how crazy one gets when faced with fresh cockles paired with curry... it is just sheer perfection.

I have always had a thing for these molluscs. They bring joy to my plate of char kway teow. Especially when you heap the hot-from-the-wok flat rice noodles over raw cockles to lightly “cook” them.

Sadly in recent years, cockles have been slowly disappearing from many of our favourite dishes. The vendors cite health reasons. One also suspects it is due to the rising cost of the shellfish. Even asking for an extra spoonful of cockles is frowned upon by the vendors.

Unhappy with how he couldn't get a satisfying bowl of curry mee with cockles in the Klang Valley, Lim Boon Swee decided to start his own place last November.

The 40-year-old's stall may be at far flung Kapar but it pulls a healthy crowd of diners. Curry mee lovers make their pilgrimage from Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and even Rawang to seek that elusive satisfaction.

There are two sizes for the cockles sourced locally, large and normal

You can get the larger-sized cockles for RM5 while the normal-sized ones are served with your curry mee

"A lot of people like to eat 'sihum' so I decided to do my curry mee with 'sihum'," Lim explained. He sources two sizes of cockles – large and normal – that are shucked in-house. The bigger molluscs are worth the extra RM5 charge as they're plump and gorgeous.

In addition, they also offer a variety of home cooked dishes for their economy rice

Even though Lim resides in Puchong, he decided to try his luck in Kapar since it's his father's hometown. Lim also serves pan mee, a favourite of the locals, using their own-made noodles. After he started business, he added an array of economy rice dishes to offer more variety to his diners.

The former car salesman is the ultimate foodie. Whenever he hears of a famous curry mee, he'll make a beeline for it. Even long queues won't deter him. An avid cook, he taught himself how to whip up various dishes at home.

Beware though... the curry can be potent. Expect to sweat and burn your tongue as it is super spicy. Despite that tingling sensation, you will end up eating even more.

The curry broth is made with their own made spice paste, from dried and fresh chillies

It is based on his mother's recipe to which Lim has added his own touch. Lim uses his own spice paste to cook the curry broth. It is prepared in a large batch every two to three days. A mix of fresh and dried chillies is used to give it its fiery kick.

The recipe includes a thicker curry with tender chicken pieces and potatoes that is ladled on before serving

Just before serving, they spoon thick chicken curry with potatoes into the bowl. Locals often ask for a hard boiled egg, a staple for curry mee in Klang but this version omits it.

A bowl of curry mee is served with beancurd puffs, long beans, bean sprouts and fried ’fuchuk’

You can ask for your favourite noodles with the curry mee. The stall also offers the flat version of yellow mee. Lim prefers this type as there is too much alkaline taste in the commonly found yellow noodles.

Customers come from afar to relish the spicy curry mee

Many old customers tell the the stall owner Lim Boon Swee that the curry mee is like the curry mee served long ago

Lim's hard work has paid off for now. Some of his elderly customers have sung high praises. The taste of this curry mee, they tell him, harks back to the old days that has dissapeared.