Mauro Colagreco designated world's most influential chef by peers

Mauro Colagreco is the World's Most Influential Chef in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Mirazur via AFP

PARIS, Nov 26 — The Italian-Argentinian chef of the Mirazur in Menton, France has concluded a year rich in accolades, winning the “World's Most Influential Chef “ title awarded by Le Chef magazine, which is based on a survey of two and three-starred Michelin chefs.

A third Michelin star, first place in the World's 50 Best Restaurants, and the title of “Chef of the Year”... Now it has emerged that Mauro Colagreco is also considered by his peers to be the most influential chef on the planet. This was the result of a vote among two and three-starred Michelin chefs in all of the countries where Michelin has published one of its famous guides.

Last June with the publication of the World's 50 Restaurants list, Mauro Colagreco was France's only chance to feature in the limelight, but these latest rankings offer a much more favorable picture of French gastronomic influence.

Four France-based chefs top the list compiled by Le Chef magazine: Mauro Colagreco (Mirazur), Christophe Bacquié (Restaurant Christophe Bacquié), Arnaud Donckele (La Vague d'Or) and Emmanuel Renaut (Flocons de Sel).

Also noticeable is the strong prsence of chefs who have already been in the news this year, like Laurent Petit (Le Clos des sens), who received his third Michelin star in January, or Arnaud Donckele who was named Gault & Millau “Chef of the Year” less than a month ago.

The news that the chef of the Vague d'Or in Saint-Tropez would also be coming to Paris to take charge of the gastronomic menu of the Samaritaine restaurant, which is set to open in 2020, was also much discussed.

Without much surprise, Denmark's Rene Redzepi, the man behind the success of Noma, is the most influential chef outside of France. And there was also little to surprise in the seventh place in the rankings accorded to the pioneer of the “farm-to-table” trend, American Dan Barber.

Finally, Italian Nadia Santini (Dal Pescatore) is the world's most influential woman chef, although she only placed 26th in the overall rankings.

Here are the top10 most influential chefs in the world, as designated by their peers in 2019

1 Mauro Colagreco, Mirazur (Menton, France)

2 Cristophe Bacquié, Restaurant Christophe Bacquié (Le Castellet, France)

3 Arnaud Donckele, La Vague d'Or (Saint-Tropez, France)

4 Emmanuel Renaut, Flocons de Sel (Megève, France)

5 René Redzepi, Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6 Laurent Petit, Le Clos des Sens (Annecy-le-Vieux, France)

7 Dan Barber, Blue Hill Farm (New York, USA)

8 Jonnie Boer, De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

9 Bjorn Frantzen, Restaurant Frantzen (Stockholm, Sweden)

10 Arnaud Lallement, L'Assiette Champenoise (Tinqueux, France) — AFP-Relaxnews