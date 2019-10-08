Pizza Hut Malaysia unveils Black Volcano Pizza (VIDEO)

The limited-edition pizza will be available until December 31, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/PizzaHutMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Pizza Hut Malaysia has unveiled its new limited-edition pizza — the Black Volcano Pizza — which will be available from today until December 31, 2019, at more than 400 outlets in the country.

Chief marketing officer Jean Ler said the pizza is first-of-its-kind charcoal-infused pizza dough in Malaysia.

“With 37 years of presence in Malaysia, Pizza Hut Malaysia has always wanted to engage with young people. So we need to have more innovation in our products,” she told reporters at the Black Volcano Pizza launching ceremony here, today.

According to Ler, each new pizza’s research and development (R&D) process would take more than nine months to complete.

“More innovative products will be introduced moving forward,” she said, expecting the Black Volcano Pizza would be well-received by the public. — Bernama