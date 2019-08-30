Get the scoop: First Ben & Jerry's shop opens in Malaysia today

Hello Malaysia! Get your Ben & Jerry's ice cream fix at their first scoop shop in Sunway Pyramid. – Pictures by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — Temperatures may soar and the haze may get us down but now you can cool off at Ben & Jerry's first-ever scoop shop in Malaysia. And it opens today!

The scoop shop will have 16 ice cream flavours — available in cup, chocolate dipped cones, sundaes, waffles, milkshakes and smoothies.

Their rich, creamy ice cream is iconic for the little treasures you "discover" as you slowly savour their ice cream.

The Ben & Jerry's shop was officially launched by Unilever Malaysia Marketing Director Shiv Sahgal (right) and Unilever Malaysia Category Lead for Ice Cream Tsu Lynn (left) with Woody, the brand's mascot.

On September 2, get ready to hit the shop for one of the 10,000 free scoops.

Dig deep to find chocolate chip cookie dough. Or fudge brownies. Everything is in large chunks or swirls, making each bite more satisfying.

The selection here is so much more than the six flavours — New York Super Fudge Chunk, Triple Caramel Chunk, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Sweet Cream and Cookies, Half Baked — currently available in pints and mini-pints at major supermarkets like AEON, Jaya Grocer's and Sam's Groceria.

Expect to indulge in not-seen-before flavours in Malaysia, such as The Tonight Dough where caramel and chocolate ice cream has chocolate cookie swirls, gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough.

At the scoop shop, indulge in a total of 16 ice cream flavours including some not seen in Malaysia before.

You will find that their ice cream has a denser texture with a rich, creamy taste.

There's also Salted Caramel Blondie, Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!, Coconut Seven Layer Bar and a whole lot more happiness.

Old favourites such as Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey are also available. If you prefer a lighter alternative, there's tangy Lemonade and Berry Berry Extraordinary sorbets.

Back in 1978, Ben & Jerry's was started in Vermont by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield after they took an ice cream making correspondence course.

Indulge in a chocolate dipped or brownie studded cone with your Lemonade and Berry Berry Extraordinary sorbets (left) or Chunky Monkey and The Tonight Dough (right) ice cream.

Order a Belgian waffle to pair with your pick of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

With a fun and quirky outlook, the brand believed in making "the best possible ice cream in the nicest possible way."

Since day one with their iconic tagline "peace, love & ice cream", the brand has always evoked social and environmental changes, even after they were purchased by Unilever in 2000.

All of their ingredients are Fairtrade-sourced and non-GMO. Wherever possible, they source for ingredients that can economically benefit farmers, as they practise a linked prosperity outlook.

Chocolate lovers will be spoiled for choice as there's a lot of indulgent flavours packed with brownies, chocolate chunks and much more.

You can select your choice of toppings for your sundae.

In Malaysia, Ben & Jerry's have partnered with eat X dignity, to provide baked goods like the brownies and cookies at their scoop shop. The social enterprise provides jobs and training skills to refugees and disadvantaged children.

All Ben & Jerry's products are also certified by Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA), a certification body which is recognised by Jakim. There is also an effort to reduce single-use plastics in their stores, which will be practised in Malaysia by offering biodegradable paper straws and wooden spoons.

Also in-store are Ben & Jerry's merchandise such as tote bags and postcards.

A variety of drinks can be ordered at the scoop shop (from left to right): Berry Splash, Sweet Cream & Cookies DIY Shake, Mango Lemonade and Lemon Splash.

Peace, love and ice cream...we won't argue with that!

On September 2, as part of the shop's official opening, Ben & Jerry's will be giving out 10,000 free scoops, starting from noon onwards.

Ben & Jerry's, LG2.ESC1, Lower Ground Floor 2, Central Avenue, Sunway Pyramid, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya. For more details, visit https://www.benjerry.com.my/