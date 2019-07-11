Here's your chance to get paid to eat cookies — and maybe even create your own recipe

Maryland Cookies is hiring a cookie taster. — Picture courtesy of Burton's Biscuits via AFP

LONDON, July 11 — A British cookie brand is looking to hire a taster to test its newest innovations, and while the gig does indeed come with a monetary compensation, it also offers a very special perk: The opportunity to create a new cookie.

The Brits have become masters in the art of all-pros, no-cons (not to mention potentially delicious) job postings. You might recall chocolate giant Cadbury's search for a charitable soul willing to punch the clock at its R&D facility.

UK mainstay Maryland Cookies is now offering the opportunity for one lucky gourmand to eat cookies for an entire day — and get paid £350 (RM1,807) for it. The successful candidate can even choose the date that suits them best, and the trip to Maryland's innovation center in Edinburgh is also part of the deal — for the taster and a friend, to boot.

The mission at hand: To taste Maryland Cookies' new ranges and provide feedback. Also on the day's agenda is the opportunity to create a brand new recipe. However, the brand has not indicated that it plans to produce the result on a large scale.

The job offer is reserved for British and Irish citizens, and the deadline to apply is July 26, on www.airtasker.com. — AFP-Relaxnews