Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019: KL’s Coley, Bar Trigona and Jungle Bird make Malaysia proud

A screengrab from Instagram user @y.c.h.o.y of the ambience at Coley bar.

SINGAPORE, May 10 ― The weekend is upon us and if you’re just about to make some plans on which spots to hit, you might want to take note of the best bars in Malaysia.

Coley, Bar Trigona and Jungle Bird should rank high on your list after these three establishments made it into Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019 list that was announced in Singapore last night.

Coleys tops as the Best Bar in Malaysia this year coming in at number 27 of the list, with Bar Trigona and JungleBird taking the 40th and 44th spot.

Hong Kong’s The Old Man was ranked as the best bar in Asia followed by Singapore’s Manhattan and Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro. Singapore’s Native and Atlas bars rounded up the top five list.

Coley, located in Bangsar, was created by Kuala Lumpur’s star bartender CK Kho and its name pays homage to The Savoy Hotel’s most famous female bartender, Ada ‘Coley’ Coleman, who left her mark on the industry in the early 1900s with the Hanky Panky.

You can expect to try out some contemporary creations here like the Peanut Butter Jelly (with tequila, Mancino, blueberry liqueur, roasted peanut and sea salt) as well as the locally inspired Aloe Vera Margarita.

Located at Jalan Ampang, the Four Seasons hotel’s Bar Trigona boasts a menu that focuses on local, sustainable ingredients with honey featuring in a lot of the drinks.

A screengrab from the Instagram account of Bar Trigona shows the cool interiors.

Located at Plaza Damansara, JungleBird is the first rum bar in Malaysia and it was named after a drink created in the 1970s at the Hilton’s Aviary Bar and defined as Malaysia’s addition to the classic cocktail genre. Needless to say, the rum selection here is vast with over a 100 from all over the world.

