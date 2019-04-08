French chef Paul Pairet to open Paris eatery

Paul Pairet is the only chef in Shanghai to hold three Michelin stars. — Vivian Song pic

PARIS, April 8 — A gastronomic star in China, where he presides over his “Ultraviolet” restaurant in Shanghai, considered to be one of the most avant-garde restaurants in the world, the chef from Perpignan, France is to open a modern brasserie in Paris as part of the new Samaritaine project, which has been undergoing a complete overhaul for the last four years, according to information shared by critic Gilles Pudlowski today.

Currently the holder of three Michelin stars, Paul Pairet is the chef of Asia’s most original restaurant, where guests are treated to a multisensory gastronomic experience.

Food is accompanied by sounds and light for an immersive encounter. Ranked 24th among the top 50 restaurants worldwide by World’s 50 Best and holder of the title of best restaurant in Asia in the latest Opinion About Dining ranking, Paul Pairet also recently participated in France’s Top Chef TV programme, where he made quite an impression.

It’s a safe bet that the chef’s return to France will not go unnoticed.

According to Gilles Pudlowski, he will run a modern restaurant on the first floor of the Samaritaine, scheduled to open in 2020.

The famous department store in the center of Paris closed its doors in 2005, and a massive renovation operation began in 2015. Owned by the LVMH group, the Samaritaine will also house a Cheval Blanc luxury hotel. — AFP-Relaxnews