Hop over to these spots for your White Rabbit ice cream fix

Located in the MAHSA campus, Waka Waka Gelato has churned up their version of White Rabbit gelato and started serving it from February 27 — Photo from Waka Waka Gelato's Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Remember White Rabbit candy from your childhood? Nothing beats the taste of that smooth milky candy and *drumroll*... the edible rice paper. It definitely sparked joy (and maybe even unicorns).

Well, now you have it in ice cream form in Malaysia, thanks to the buzz generated by Los Angeles artisanal ice cream maker, Wanderlust Creamery.

On February 5, Wanderlust Creamery introduced their version of White Rabbit ice cream as a Lunar New Year special. It was described as "milk candies are dissolved in a custom base and spun into a milky-buttery White Rabbit in ice cream form."

The idea was sparked by a suggestion from Foodbeast Managing Editor Reach Guinto when he interviewed Wanderlust's owner, Adrienne Borlongan.

Once word got to Malaysia that there existed such an ice cream, many fans clamoured for the same here. So far, three places have jumped on to the White Rabbit ice cream hype wagon. Nostalgia sells.

And who knows, more places may join in the fun.

The buzz is not limited to Malaysia, as even the Philippines have their own version. On February 27, Black Scoop Cafe announced plans to offer White Rabbit Soft Serve with an activated charcoal cone.

Inside Scoop

Inside Scoop will be serving their White Rabbit ice cream from 8pm on February 28 — Photo from Inside Scoop's Facebook page

When an article by World of Buzz about the White Rabbit ice cream in the US, some fans tagged Inside Scoop to it. Responding to the call to produce something similar, they announced the ice cream will be available from February 28, 8pm at all their outlets nationwide except Kuantan which will only get theirs on March 4.

The White Rabbit ice cream is said to have limited availability (World of Buzz says it is less than 100 scoops per outlet). And just in case you are wondering, Inside Scoop confirms that the edible rice paper has been churned into the ice cream

For their outlet details, visit https://www.insidescoop.com.my/outlets

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MYinsidescoop/

Waka Waka Gelato

Waka Waka Gelato's White Rabbit Gelato is served with edible rice paper on the side — Photo from Waka Waka Gelato's Facebook page

This gelato shop is run by Marie Peh. Previously a mobile gelato station, they have opened up their permanent scoop shop inside the MAHSA campus.

Peh was inspired to start her business after she tasted gelato in Rome. One of their bestsellers is cookies caramel. They even churned up an ice cream named after Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo where black sesame ice cream is paired with honeycomb crumbs.

On February 27, they started serving their White Rabbit gelato with edible rice paper on the side.

Block B, MAHSA University (JUC), Jalan Elmu, Off Jalan Universiti, Petaling Jaya

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wakawaka.gelato/

Charlie's Cafe

Charlie's Cafe started serving their White Rabbit gelato on February 27 to cafe customers and also for online customers where it is delivered to their doorstep — Photo from Charlie Cafe's Facebook page

This cafe in Taman Bukit Desa serves up staples like chicken chop and Sarawak laksa. They are also popular for their UFO tarts — a Sandakan specialty where custard and meringue is paired with a biscuit base.

In addition, they have their own-made gelato with flavours like durian, cempedak, dark chocolate and cheesecake peanut butter swirl.

Recently, they even made tarap gelato. Tarap is a fruit native to Borneo that is described as a cross between durian and cempedak.

On February 26, they unveiled their White Rabbit gelato. And the best part is, there's no need to leave home for this cold treat... they deliver right to your doorstep. Sweet!

Charlie's Cafe, 29, Jalan Bukit Desa 5, Taman Bukit Desa, KL

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/orimycharliescafe2015/