A closer look at Malaysia's winning creations at World Pastry Cup in France

(From left) Chefs Patrick Siau, Tan Wei Loon, Otto Tay and Loi Ming Ai. — Pictures courtesy of World Pastry Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysia National Pastry team made history when they beat 20 other teams from around the globe for the coveted World Pastry Cup championship title in Lyon, France recently.

Sunway University School of Hospitality head chef Patrick Siau and pastry chefs Tan Wei Loon, Otto Tay and Loi Ming Ai pulled off the feat with vegan recipes, marking a historic first in the competition’s 30-year history.

The team was given 10 hours to whip up three chocolate desserts using Grand Cru Valrhona, three frozen fruit desserts from the Ravifruit range, 15 plated desserts, three artistic creations made of sugar and chocolate, and a creative piece carved out of hydric ice.

The team’s chocolate dessert “La Nature” drew inspiration from lotus leaves while their frozen fruit dessert “La Papillon”, which featured a graceful butterfly perched on top of a flower, was inspired by French pastry chef Pierre Hermé’s work.

The Malaysian team’s chocolate creation is a work of art.

Meanwhile, their plated dessert “La Floraison" incorporated a Southeast Asian twist with pomelo and was presented in a cup-form made of granita, a semi-frozen sugary dessert.

What truly stole the show was the Malaysian team’s artistic creation showcasing meticulously crafted monkeys dressed like Elvis with the King’s iconic pompadour.

Siau said that hearing Negaraku being played at the World Pastry Cup was an emotional experience for both him and the team after winning the top prize, said to be the equivalent of an Oscar for pastry chefs.

“We were overwhelmed with pride and joy when the Negaraku was played to the spectators at the World Pastry Cup and those watching ‘live’ around the world. It truly showcased our spirit of Malaysia Boleh!” he said.

The team also received the Vase de Sevres prize, a prize donated by the President of the French Republic, which is awarded to the country that scored the most points for the Tasting.

‘La Papillon’ means ‘The Butterfly’ in French.

In the months prior to the competition, the Sunway University School of Hospitality came together and organised several programmes to help raise funds for the team’s trip to France.