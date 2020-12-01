What will Elon Musk make of this e-bike concept inspired by Tesla?

Kendall Toerner's idea of what a Tesla e-bike might look like. — Picture courtesy of Kendall Toerner via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 1 — The American designer Kendall Toerner has imagined what a Tesla electric bike could be like with a concept he has even dubbed the “Model B.” But could this concept be enough to make Elon Musk change his mind and take the plunge into the e-bike market?

One of Kendall Toerner's latest concepts certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. The creation in question is an e-bike directly inspired by the Tesla company and its vehicles. The “Model B” concept has a sleek, futuristic look, echoing the style of a Model 3.

As well as the design, the concept also innovates with its two motors — one for each wheel — which could prove particularly handy for riding up hills with ease. Kendall Toerner has also imagined some autopilot features suitable for an e-bike.

These include all-round radar, cameras and ultrasonic sensors covering the front, back and sides of the bike to detect other cycles, cars, potholes, bumps and more. At any time, riders can flip into “autonomous” mode. And in all cases, a screen shows riders the route to follow.

In 2018, Elon Musk said that Tesla might very well build an electric bike one day. Since then, there's been no news. And yet, with e-bikes taking off around the world and given Tesla's skills and knowledge in the field of electric batteries, the American manufacturer would undoubtedly have something impressive to offer.

For more on the “Tesla Model B” click here. — AFP-Relaxnews