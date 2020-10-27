Champion gas-guzzler Hummer returns in EV mode (VIDEO)

GMC is relaunching the Hummer brand with an electric pickup. — Picture courtesy of GMC via AFP

DETROIT, Oct 27 — Surprise! Hummer is back with a new fully electric pickup. GMC is reviving the brand with the Hummer EV, a premium electric supertruck that's both rugged and power-packed. It's due out in the US from 2022.

After a 10-year hiatus, Hummer is set to make a spectacular comeback under the aegis of GMC, which is looking to the EV market in a bid to relaunch the brand. Despite going electric, the vehicle maintains many of its fundamental characteristics, with a design that's as rugged as ever and plenty of power under the hood.

This GMC Hummer EV will launch with a special power-packed “Edition 1” model, featuring three electric motors for a total power output of 735 kW, equivalent to 1,000 hp, and an impressive 560 km range.

Plus, the battery will be compatible with fast-charging stations, promising a 160 km boost in range in just 10 minutes. The “Edition 1” will have removable roof panels and will feature the latest version of the General Motors Super Cruise driver assistance technology.

Production is due to start at the end of 2021 with the first shipments expected the following year in the US, where it will be priced at US$112,595 (RM467,855) excluding taxes.

A more affordable model, with just two electric motors (with as yet unconfirmed power), is expected by 2024, priced from US$79,995. — AFP-Relaxnews