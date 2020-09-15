The Proton X50 SUV can be booked from 16 September with a RM500 deposit

Proton said it will be organising preview sessions for the public starting from 19 September 2020.— Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — After months of rumours and teasing, Proton has finally revealed more details on its second SUV, the X50. During an exclusive media preview, the national automaker announced that its highly anticipated B-segment SUV is open for booking starting tomorrow.

Those eager to be among the first in the country to own the X50 can place a deposit of RM500 beginning 16 September 2020. Proton said it will be organising preview sessions for the public starting from 19 September 2020. However, the company did not say which cities it will be holding the previews.

While Proton did not reveal the pricing details or indicate the actual launch date of the SUV, it did announce that the X50 will come in four variants. This includes the 1.5T Standard, 1.5T Executive, 1.5T Premium and 1.5TGDi Flagship.

The base model is said to come with a 1.5L Turbo engine, 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, 4 SRS airbags, full LED headlamps, 17″ alloy wheels, fabric seats, rear air vents, reverse camera and an 8″ infotainment display. The Executive model features a few notable upgrades from the Standard edition, including 6 SRS airbags, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, front fog lamps and leatherette seats.

Moving further up the list there is the Premium variant that offers Tyre Pressure Monitoring system, larger 18″ alloy wheels, driver power seat, 10″ infotainment display and a 360-degree camera. Last but not least, the top-spec model is set to be powered by a 1.5L TGDi engine.

— Picture by SoyaCincau

For enhanced safety, the Flagship variant will come with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that incorporates Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control. The variant is further differentiated by its dual-tone exterior and Panoramic Sunroof on top.

Proton also confirmed that the X50 will come in six different colours: Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, Citric Orange and Passion Red.

Although the exterior of the vehicle shares the same design as the Chinese-made Binyue, it looks like there are some distinctive Proton design elements thrown in such as the infinite weave pattern on the grille.

Another notable change to the Proton X50 is the inclusion of two rear aircon vents and two USB ports for rear passengers to use. This is better than the left-hand-drive Geely Binyue in China and the Geely Coolray in the Philippines which only provide a single USB port and there are no rear aircon vents.

Proton said all X50 model’s entertainment system will run on GKUI 19, powered by an E01 Quad-Core CPU and support eSIM. The only difference between the models is the Standard and Executive models will come with will an 8″ (1024 x 600-pixel resolution). Meanwhile, the two top models: the Premium and Flagship get a bigger 10″ (1920 x 720-pixel resolution) touch screen display. Unfortunately, like the X70 before it, the X50 does not support Android Auto or Apple Car Play. — SoyaCincau