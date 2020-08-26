Specialist restorer creating two electric Rolls-Royce models (VIDEO)

Lunaz Design is creating electric versions of this Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Phantom V. — Picture courtesy of Lunaz Design

LONDON, Aug 26 — British firm Lunaz Design, which specialises in vehicle electrification, is adding two exceptional models to its catalogue — entirely restored and electrified versions of the legendary Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

The Phantom V will be kitted out with an impressive 120 kWh battery that offers an estimated range of close to 300 miles or around 382 km. Meanwhile this version of the Silver Cloud gets an 80 kWh battery but should offer similar range. In terms of performance this Silver Cloud, with 375hp, will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h g in 5 seconds or less.

These two models benefit from a host of modern technology (audio system, infotainment, air conditioning, etc.), all in a classic style that respects the history of Rolls-Royce.

Only about 30 vehicles, entirely hand built, are expected to be produced. Lunaz has announced prices starting at respectively 350,000 pounds (the equivalent of about £500,000 (RM2.74 million), excluding taxes, for the Silver Cloud and the Phantom V. — AFP-Relaxnews