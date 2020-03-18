Renault Malaysia offers online purchase and ‘sanitised’ car delivery amid Covid-19 shutdown

Renault customers who wish to purchase new vehicles can still go ahead and place their orders online. — Picture courtesy of Jeff Ludes Prodigious Renault

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — As Malaysia has enters a 14-day nationwide shutdown under the government Movement Control Order starting from today, the distributor of Renault cars said its customers can still go ahead and buy or subscribe for a new vehicle via their e-store.

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia announced in a statement that the company has stepped up measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and its customers.

“With the availability of Renault E-Store launched last month, customers can continue to buy or subscribe for a Renault vehicle in spite of the recently announced nationwide movement control order.

“From application to payments, customers can complete the entire process online at any time, without ever having to leave their homes,” reads the statement.

For the uninitiated, Renault introduced a subscription plan to allow customers to break away from long-term loan commitment, while offering them greater flexibility without the need to worry about vehicle depreciation.

At the moment, the company offers a choice of either 1-year or 2-year subscription plans.

TCEC is also offering the option of door-to-door delivery of the customer’s new or subscribed vehicle, which will be sanitised prior to the handover.

Due to the country’s movement control order in place until March 31 however, the company said deliveries will only take place after April 1.

“Although all Renault showrooms and service centres will be closed during the nationwide movement control order from 18 to 31 March 2020, customers who require on-the-spot breakdown assistance will still be supported.

“Every TCEC employee on essential duty will undergo daily health screening to ensure their safety and consequently enhanced peace-of-mind for customers,” said TCEC in a statement today.

Car buyers can select the vehicle of their choice, upload their documents and make their payments online at Renault e-store.