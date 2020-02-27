Volkswagen gives eighth-gen Golf GTI a push of power, a touch more tech

Volkswagen is set to debut the latest Golf GTI, GTE, and GTD at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen via AFP-Relaxnews

WOLFSBURG (Germany), Feb 27 — Volkswagen is set to debut the latest generation of the Golf GTI along with its GTE and GTD siblings at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Volkswagen’s GTI is entering into its eighth generation of existence as announced by the company this week. The hatch will make its debut alongside two variants, the GTE and GTD, at the Swiss event where the brand plans to demonstrate that the models have been given a little bit more power and a little bit more tech.

The power of the GTI jumps from 228hp to 245hp compared with the previous iteration, an output value which is the same as the GTE hybrid variant. The GTD diesel engine is the least powerful of the bunch, generating just up to 200hp.

The model’s front end has been given a more “charismatic” complexion compared with the last generation thanks to lower positioned headlights, a revised lower air intake grille with wing-like details and a honeycomb pattern and an illuminated radiator grille.

On the inside in an attempt to “future-proof” the range, the cabin has been outfitted with a 10.25-inch digital cockpit along with a 10-inch navigation system. Standard background lighting can display all the illuminated interior areas like the dash panel, door trim and footwell in one of 30 configurable colours. Along with these technologies, the model also features a suite of driver assist systems like Lane Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring.

Neither the availability of the models nor the pricing has been revealed yet, though we can likely look forward to receiving such details when the range debuts in Geneva next week. — AFP-Relaxnews