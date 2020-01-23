7 rare Bugattis headlining Bonhams sale at Paris’ Grand Palais

This 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Supersport 2-seater is valued between €4 and €7 million (RM18 to RM32 million). — Picture courtesy of Bonhams via AFP

PARIS, Jan 23 — The Bugattis will be the stars of the “World’s Major Brands” sale organised by the Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

No fewer than seven Bugattis, those exceptional representatives of French automobile manufacturing’s golden age, are among the one hundred cars up for auction by Bonhams.

The most prestigious one on offer is the 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Two-seat driven by Louis Chiron and Guy Bouriat in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It’s currently valued between €4 and €7 million (RM18 to RM32 million). It is one of only 29 Type 55s still known to exist and boasts Figoni bodywork.

Also on offer are two Bugatti Type 57s: A 1938 Atalante coupe estimated between €1.5 and €1.8 million and a 1939 Stelvio convertible estimated between €1.35 and €1.65 million.

The other Bugattis up for sale are a 1913 Type 13 Sport (€190,000 to €240,000), a 1922 Type 23 Torpedo Sport (€500,000 to €600,000), a 1925 Type 39 Grand prix Racing Two-Seater (€1.05 to €1.4 million), and a 1927 Type 40 Grand Sport Tourer (€350,000 to €450,000).

Several other cars in the sale are expected to go for more than a million euros. Some of these are a 1966 Ferrari Dino 206S/SP Sports Prototype (no public estimate), a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Cabriolet A (€1.5 to €2 million), a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (€1.3 to €1.5 million), and a 1931 Invicta 4.5L S-Type Low (€1.2 to €1.5 million).

The sale will happen in two phases. Objects related to cars (mascots, posters, plates) are set for 11 am, and the vehicles will start at 2pm. All of the models will be displayed at the Grand Palais on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6.

Bonhams’s “Les grandes marques du monde” classic car auction takes place Thursday, February 6, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews