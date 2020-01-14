Honda debuts refreshed Civic Type R at Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda debuted the 2020 Honda Civic Type R at the Tokyo Auto Salon. — Picture courtesy of Honda

TOKYO, Jan 14 — At the Tokyo Auto Salon, which ran through Sunday, January 12, Honda presented the 2020 edition of the Honda Civic Type R slated to hit the US market this winter.

It’s now 2020 and time for Honda to refresh their segment-topping hatch: The Civic Type R. The updated vehicle made its world debut late last week at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan.

The interior, exterior, and inner workings of the model have been made up-to-date for the new decade.

In terms of performance, the model has been given a new set of two-piece brake rotors complemented by new brake pads.

The suspension, too, has been modified and updated with ride-smoothing dampers.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder remains the same as the previous iteration of the model, putting out 306hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

Drivers can choose between three driving modes that tailor the car’s driving style to the driver’s needs.

Design changes, though limited, are practical.

On the outside, a larger front grille allows for better engine cooling; on the inside, the steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara, and the shift lever now has shorter distance to travel in order to shift between gears.

Honda Sensing now comes standard on the model which brings a collection of driver safety and assistant features to Type R owners.

More information about the US market edition 2020 Honda Civic Type R will be released nearer to the vehicle’s release date this winter. — AFP-Relaxnews