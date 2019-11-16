Cupra races the Ateca around Paris rooftop with view of Eiffel Tower (VIDEO)

Cupra drives the Atera around a rooftop racetrack in Paris. — Picture courtesy of Seat via AFP

PARIS, Nov 16 — On Thursday, Cupra demonstrated the power of the Ateca on a rooftop racetrack in France's capital city.

On a racetrack built in six days on the eighth floor of a building in Paris, Cupra's Ateca sprinted across the French capital's skyline with an Eiffel Tower backdrop to demonstrate the crossover's agility.

Cupra opted for this location — 27 metres (just over 88 feet) above the ground — because, though the Ateca was inspired by racing, it was designed for urban transportation.

The model's 2.0-litre turbocharged engine puts out 300hp and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.9 seconds.

Back in October, Cupra performed a similar stunt with Ateca after unveiling the Tavascan Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This experience was on the rooftop of the exhibition center Expo Porte de Versailles Parc des Expositions.

Though the Ateca crossover SUV originally launched under SEAT in 2019, it was launched again as a Cupra when the brand was created to serve as Seat's high-performance vehicle division in 2018. Despite the model technically being under two years old, it's due for a mid-cycle refresh.

Based on images of the upcoming model in camouflage spied by Motor1, little is due to change. Apart from small changes in the details, the slimmed-down shape of the front end appears to be the biggest change.

Though Cupra has not been public about this generation's launch, seeing that it's already being tested out in the wild suggests that it could be unveiled in the next few months. — AFP-Relaxnews